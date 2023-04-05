Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Indonesia
  4. INDONESIA STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. PT TIMAH Tbk
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TINS   ID1000111800

PT TIMAH TBK

(TINS)
  Report
End-of-day quote INDONESIA STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2023-04-04
1020.00 IDR   +0.99%
04/05Pt Timah Tbk : Analyst Meeting Full Year 2022
PU
03/16PT TIMAH Tbk Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
03/16PT TIMAH Tbk Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PT TIMAH Tbk : Analyst Meeting Full Year 2022

04/05/2023 | 10:54pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Corporate Performance

FY 2022

PT TIMAH Tbk

Analyst Meeting | Navigating Challenges

5 April 2023

www.timah.com

@official_TIMAH

@officialtimah

PT TIMAH Tbk

@officialtimah

Disclaimer: This presentation contains various statements that can be considered as forward-looking statements so that the Company's actual results, implementation or achievements may differ from those obtained through forward-looking statements, which among others are the results of economic and political changes both nationally and internationally, changes in foreign exchange rates, changes in prices, demand and supply of commodity markets, changes in Company competition, changes in laws or regulations and accounting principles, policies and guidelines. and changes in assumptions used in making forward-looking statements.

www.timah.com

@official_TIMAH

@officialtimah

PT TIMAH Tbk

@officialtimah

  1. Company Overview
  2. Operational and Financial Performance
  3. Commitment to ESG
  4. Project Development Update

www.timah.com

@official_TIMAH

@officialtimah

PT TIMAH Tbk

@officialtimah

About The Company

VISION

To become the world's

leading mining company that is environmentally friendly

Analyst Meeting FY22

MISSION

  1. Building strong, superior and dignified human resources
  2. Implement good and proper mining governance
  3. Optimizing corporate value and contribution to shareholders as well as social responsibility

4

The Company Milestone

1953

1961

BTW nationalization, become

The Indonesian government established

Perusahaan Negara Tambang

Badan Pimpinan Umum Perusahaan

Timah (PN TT) Bangka

Tambang Timah Negara (BPU Timah)

1709

Invention of tin ore on Bangka Island

1958

GMB nationalization, become PN Tambang Timah (PNTT) Belitung

1959

NV SITEM nationalization, become PN Tambang Timah (PNTT) Singkep

1968

Merger BPU, PN TT Bangka, PN TT Belitung and PN TT Singkep, become PN Tambang Timah

1976

To become PT Tambang Timah (Persero)

1995

Go Public

Year 1700's

Year 1900's

Year 1800's

1856

Netherlands established Banka Tin Winning Bedrijf (BTW)

Year 2000's

2007

2019

Enter the downstream tin

Application of fuming furnace

business

technology to melt tin slag

(Tin Solder and Tin Chemical)

1858

Netherlands established Gemeenschappelijke Mijnbouw Maatschappij Billiton (GMB)

1878

Netherlands established NV Singkep Tin Exploitatie Maatschappij (NV SITEM)

2014 - 2015

Formed several competence-based subsidiaries

2017

  • Become a member of Mining Industry Holding under MIND ID
  • Issuance of bonds and sukuk

2020

Divestment Indometal Corporation (Asia Pacific) Pte Ltd to MIND ID and PT RSBT to PT Pertamina Bina Medika IHC

2021

buyback of some bonds and sukuk

2018

2022

Adopt bore hole mining technology

Issuance of MTN

for more environmentally friendly

mining activities.

Analyst Meeting FY22

5

Disclaimer

PT Timah (Persero) Tbk published this content on 06 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 April 2023 02:53:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about PT TIMAH TBK
04/05Pt Timah Tbk : Analyst Meeting Full Year 2022
PU
03/16PT TIMAH Tbk Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
03/16PT TIMAH Tbk Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
03/09Pt Timah Tbk : Planting One Good Movement, PT Timah Tbk Planting
PU
03/08Pt Timah Tbk : Minister of Maritime Affairs & Fisheries Ministry Sees
PU
03/03Pt Timah Tbk : Collaboration with TNI, PT Timah Tbk and Kodim
PU
03/02Pt Timah Tbk : Protecting Wildlife Conservation, PT Timah Tbk Participates in
PU
03/02Pt Timah Tbk : Conveying the Sustainable Environmental Management Program, PT Timah
PU
03/01Pt Timah Tbk : MIND ID Group Synergy! PT Timah and Bukit
PU
02/17Pt Timah Tbk : The Bukit Kukus Tourism Area Will Reopen, Pokdarwis
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 8 626 B 0,58 B 0,58 B
Net income 2023 357 B 0,02 B 0,02 B
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 21,3x
Yield 2023 7,22%
Capitalization 7 597 B 508 M 508 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,88x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,84x
Nbr of Employees 4 562
Free-Float 35,0%
Chart PT TIMAH TBK
Duration : Period :
PT TIMAH Tbk Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PT TIMAH TBK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 1 020,00 IDR
Average target price 1 475,00 IDR
Spread / Average Target 44,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Achmad Ardianto President Director
M. Krisna Sjarif Director-Finance, Compliance & Risk Management
Muhammad Alfan Baharudin President Commissioner
Budhi Darmawan Head-Information Technology
Didik Riyadi Head-Technical Division
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PT TIMAH TBK-12.82%504
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION23.88%57 836
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC.5.95%57 600
ANTOFAGASTA PLC-1.29%18 789
CMOC GROUP LIMITED29.17%17 408
FIRST QUANTUM MINERALS LTD.13.43%16 371
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer