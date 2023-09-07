PT TIMAH Tbk is an Indonesia-based company, which is engaged in the business of mining, industry, trading, transportation and services related to the mining business. It operates through five segments. The tin mining segment consists of its operations, which is involved in tin mining and smelting. The industry segment consists of its subsidiary, PT Timah Industri, which is involved in tin chemical and tin solder production. The construction segment consists of its subsidiary, PT Dok dan Perkapalan Air Kantung, which is involved in workshop, construction and shipping dockyard services. The coal mining segment is primarily from the operations of PT Tanjung Alam Jaya, which is involved in coal mining and trading. The other segment is primarily from the trading of real estate, nickel sales, and reclamation services. The operation of PT Timah Karya Persada Properti, PT Timah Investasi Mineral and PT Timah Agro Manunggal are in properties, nickel mining and reclamation services respectively.