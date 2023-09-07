Corporate Performance

H1 2023

PT TIMAH Tbk

Analyst Meeting

6 September 2023

Disclaimer: This presentation contains various statements that can be considered as forward-looking statements so that the Company's actual results, implementation or achievements may differ from those obtained through forward-looking statements, which among others are the results of economic and political changes both nationally and internationally, changes in foreign exchange rates, changes in prices, demand and supply of commodity markets, changes in Company competition, changes in laws or regulations and accounting principles, policies and guidelines. and changes in assumptions used in making forward-looking statements.

  1. Company Overview
  2. Operational and Financial Performance
  3. Commitment to ESG
  4. Project Development Update

About The Company

VISION

To become the world's

leading mining company that is environmentally friendly

MISSION

  1. Building strong, superior and dignified human resources
  2. Implement good and proper mining governance
  3. Optimizing corporate value and contribution to shareholders as well as social responsibility

The Company Milestone

1709

Invention of tin ore on

Bangka Island

1953

BTW nationalization, become Perusahaan Negara Tambang Timah (PN TT) Bangka

1958

GMB nationalization, become PN Tambang Timah (PNTT) Belitung

1959

NV SITEM nationalization, become PN Tambang Timah (PNTT) Singkep

1961

The Indonesian government established Badan Pimpinan Umum Perusahaan Tambang Timah Negara (BPU Timah)

1968

Merger BPU, PN TT Bangka, PN TT Belitung and PN TT Singkep, become PN Tambang Timah

1976

To become PT Tambang Timah (Persero)

1995

Go Public

Year 1700's

Year 1900's

Year 1800's

1856

Netherlands established Banka Tin Winning Bedrijf (BTW)

Year 2000's

2007

2019

Enter the downstream tin

Application of fuming furnace

business

technology to melt tin slag

(Tin Solder and Tin Chemical)

1858

Netherlands established Gemeenschappelijke Mijnbouw Maatschappij Billiton (GMB)

1878

Netherlands established NV Singkep Tin Exploitatie Maatschappij (NV SITEM)

2014 - 2015

Formed several competence-based subsidiaries

2017

  • Become a member of Mining Industry Holding under MIND ID
  • Issuance of bonds and sukuk

2020

Divestment Indometal Corporation (Asia Pacific) Pte Ltd to MIND ID and PT RSBT to PT Pertamina Bina Medika IHC

2021

buyback of some bonds and sukuk

2018

2022

Adopt bore hole mining technology

Issuance of MTN

for more environmentally friendly

Commisioning TSL Ausmelt

mining activities.

