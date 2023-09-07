Disclaimer: This presentation contains various statements that can be considered as forward-looking statements so that the Company's actual results, implementation or achievements may differ from those obtained through forward-looking statements, which among others are the results of economic and political changes both nationally and internationally, changes in foreign exchange rates, changes in prices, demand and supply of commodity markets, changes in Company competition, changes in laws or regulations and accounting principles, policies and guidelines. and changes in assumptions used in making forward-looking statements.
Company Overview
Operational and Financial Performance
Commitment to ESG
Project Development Update
About The Company
VISION
To become the world's
leading mining company that is environmentally friendly
MISSION
Building strong, superior and dignified human resources
Implement good and proper mining governance
Optimizing corporate value and contribution to shareholders as well as social responsibility
The Company Milestone
1709
Invention of tin ore on
Bangka Island
1953
BTW nationalization, become Perusahaan Negara Tambang Timah (PN TT) Bangka
1958
GMB nationalization, become PN Tambang Timah (PNTT) Belitung
1959
NV SITEM nationalization, become PN Tambang Timah (PNTT) Singkep
1961
The Indonesian government established Badan Pimpinan Umum Perusahaan Tambang Timah Negara (BPU Timah)
1968
Merger BPU, PN TT Bangka, PN TT Belitung and PN TT Singkep, become PN Tambang Timah
1976
To become PT Tambang Timah (Persero)
1995
Go Public
Year 1700's
Year 1900's
Year 1800's
1856
Netherlands established Banka Tin Winning Bedrijf (BTW)
Year 2000's
2007
2019
Enter the downstream tin
Application of fuming furnace
business
technology to melt tin slag
(Tin Solder and Tin Chemical)
1858
Netherlands established Gemeenschappelijke Mijnbouw Maatschappij Billiton (GMB)
1878
Netherlands established NV Singkep Tin Exploitatie Maatschappij (NV SITEM)
2014 - 2015
Formed several competence-based subsidiaries
2017
Become a member of Mining Industry Holding under MIND ID
Issuance of bonds and sukuk
2020
Divestment Indometal Corporation (Asia Pacific) Pte Ltd to MIND ID and PT RSBT to PT Pertamina Bina Medika IHC
2021
buyback of some bonds and sukuk
2018
2022
Adopt bore hole mining technology
•
Issuance of MTN
for more environmentally friendly
•
Commisioning TSL Ausmelt
mining activities.
PT TIMAH Tbk is an Indonesia-based company, which is engaged in the business of mining, industry, trading, transportation and services related to the mining business. It operates through five segments. The tin mining segment consists of its operations, which is involved in tin mining and smelting. The industry segment consists of its subsidiary, PT Timah Industri, which is involved in tin chemical and tin solder production. The construction segment consists of its subsidiary, PT Dok dan Perkapalan Air Kantung, which is involved in workshop, construction and shipping dockyard services. The coal mining segment is primarily from the operations of PT Tanjung Alam Jaya, which is involved in coal mining and trading. The other segment is primarily from the trading of real estate, nickel sales, and reclamation services. The operation of PT Timah Karya Persada Properti, PT Timah Investasi Mineral and PT Timah Agro Manunggal are in properties, nickel mining and reclamation services respectively.