  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Indonesia
  4. INDONESIA STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. PT TIMAH Tbk
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TINS   ID1000111800

PT TIMAH TBK

(TINS)
PT TIMAH Tbk : Babel Social Service Receives 20 Units of Wheelchairs

12/21/2021 | 02:50am EST
Babel Social Service Receives 20 Units of Wheelchairs from PT Timah Tbk 20 December 2021

PANGKALPINANG - PT Timah Tbk handed over 20 units of wheelchairs to the Social Service of the Bangka Belitung Islands Province. This assistance is expected to ease the burden on people in need.

The Head of Section for the Management of Social Aid Fund Resources at the Babel Social Service, Ismail Permana, said this assistance would be distributed to Social Health Institutions (LKS), orphanages, nursing homes, and people with disabilities or elderly people in need.

Furthermore, he said that his party only distributed wheelchairs from the company to recipients.

"For people with disabilities or the elderly who may not be able to sit, they can submit a proposal to the provincial social service to get a wheelchair. From the proposal, we will survey, we will see if this person needs it or not," he said.

He said that his party collaborated with various stakeholders to help the community. This is because currently relying solely on the government's budget has not been able to meet the needs of the community.

"From the government, there used to be assistance like this that was given from the social ministry, budgeted in the APBD, but because of a pandemic like this, many budgets have been cut from existing activities as well as to realize assistance like this," Ismail said.

His party appreciated PT Timah Tbk for collaborating with his party to provide wheelchair assistance for people in need. So it is hoped that more people will be helped.

"For that, we synergize with the business world, Alhamdulillah from the business world, of course, PT Timah Tbk provided this wheelchair with this synergy to help the people of Bangka Belitung," said Ismail.

He admits that there are still many people with disabilities who need the assistance of a chair, especially those with special needs. Therefore, it invites various stakeholders to work together and collaborate to help people in need.

"Hopefully PT Timah Tbk can become a working partner for the Babel Social Service to meet the needs of people in need, one of which is providing wheelchairs, canes, and others," he concluded. (**)

Disclaimer

PT Timah (Persero) Tbk published this content on 20 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 December 2021 07:49:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
