  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Indonesia
  4. INDONESIA STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. PT TIMAH Tbk
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TINS   ID1000111800

PT TIMAH TBK

(TINS)
  Report
End-of-day quote INDONESIA STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2023-01-18
1280.00 IDR   +0.79%
03:31aPt Timah Tbk : Cikeas Nature School Visits Selinssing Reclamation Village, See
PU
01/18Pt Timah Tbk : Belitung Production Unit Office in
PU
01/16Pt Timah Tbk : Not Just Planting, PT Timah Tbk Together with
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PT TIMAH Tbk : Cikeas Nature School Visits Selinssing Reclamation Village, See

01/20/2023 | 03:31am EST
Cikeas Nature School Visits Selinssing Reclamation Village, See PT Timah Tbk's Post-Mining Environmental Management
  • 18 January 2023
EAST BELITUNG - Students from Cikeas Nature School visited the Selinssing Reclamation Village in Selinsing Village, East Belitung Regency in Student Self Survival (3S) activities, Wednesday (18/1/2023).

The presence of 14 high school (SMA) students along with two teachers was welcomed by representatives of PT Timah Tbk.

The Principal of the Cikeas Nature School Harfizal said they were in Belitung for five days in an activity entitled 'Explore the land of Laskar Pelangi'.

"One of the themes included was learning about tin, because going to Belitung is incomplete if you don't know tin," he explained.

Therefore, he said, students find out about tin starting from the mining process to marketing. In addition, they also wanted to know the post-tin mining impact of PT Timah Tbk.

"Because we are concerned about the environment, we see yesterday's reclamation was enough to entertain the community, it can be used as a recreational location," he explained.

He said, as a result of the visit to PT Timah Tbk they got everything they focused on. Moreover, the questions and answers raised by the students can be explained in detail by PT Timah Tbk.

"We observed the reclamation area yesterday, because at that time it also coincided with the inauguration of the new office," he explained.

"Moreover, tin is very important for people's livelihoods, of course this process must be carried out wisely," he continued.

According to him, after the visit they were very happy, because their students got additional knowledge, especially about tin.

"Alhamdulillah, PT Timah Tbk's explanation is very easy for our students to understand. So that students can understand to later complete the personal project from this visit," he said.

Disclaimer

PT Timah (Persero) Tbk published this content on 18 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 January 2023 08:30:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
