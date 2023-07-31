31 July 2023 SHARE

WEST BANGKA -- PT Timah Tbk in collaboration with the TNI will build a Toilet Washing facility (MCK) in the Rice Field Agrotourism area of ??Tebing Village, Kelapa sub-district, West Bangka Regency.

The construction of the MCK from PT Timah Tbk and the TNI is part of the 116th activity of the United Army Developing a Village (TMMD).

PT Timah Tbk handed over this assistance to support Tebing Village agro-tourism managed by the Tourism Awareness Group (Pokdarwis).

Secretary of Tebing Village Angga Saputra said the Rice Field Agrotourism Area

Tebing Village is expected to develop along with the more complete facilities it has. The existence of this area is also expected to improve the welfare of the community.

He continued, the construction of MCK was very beneficial, not only used by visitors but also used by rice farmers.

"This is the dream of farmers who have rice fields there and at the same time support Tebing Village agro-tourism," he said.

Not only in Tebing Village, PT Timah Tbk is also collaborating with the TNI to assist in facilities and infrastructure for volleyball athletes in Air Bulin Village.

Head of the Air Volleyball Team Bulin Hendra appreciated PT Timah's assistance in working on TMMD in his village

"This assistance will be used to buy cement, nets, and volleyball. With this assistance, we hope that the enthusiasm of the volleyball team, both male and female, will play volleyball so that they can excel. Thank you for the assistance of PT Timah and the TNI," said Hendra who served as Kadus 2 Air Bulin.

Meanwhile, Operations Section Officer (Pasiop) Kodim0431 Infantry Captain M. Yusuf when handing over PT Timah's assistance to TMMD said that the synergy between PT Timah and Kodim 0431 West Bangka was good.

"Thank you to PT Timah for collaborating with the TNI in TMMD helping the community. We hope that PT Timah will exist, be accepted in society, will establish good cooperation. The TNI is ready to support PT Timah Tbk's program," he said.