PT TIMAH Tbk : Commitment in Environmental Management, PT Timah Tbk Wins

29 December 2022

JAKARTA -- PT Timah Tbk won two Gold Proper in the 2022 Company Performance Rating Program in Environmental Management (PROPER) held by the Ministry of Environment and Forestry (KLHK).

The Gold PROPER Award was won by PT Timah Tbk Muntok Metallurgical Unit and PT Timah Tbk Riau Islands and Riau Operations Areas.

This Gold PROPER was submitted by the Vice President of the Republic of Indonesia, K.H. Ma'ruf Amin accompanied by the Minister of Environment and Forestry (KLHK) Siti Nurbaya to the Operations and Production Director of PT Timah Tbk Purwoko and the Head of the Riau Islands Production Unit, Ari Wibowo in the 2022 PROPER Environmental Award event which was held at the Republic of Indonesia's Vice President's Palace, Thursday (29 /12/2022).

In addition to receiving the GOLD PROPER, TINS-coded Issuers also received the Green PROPER, which was won by PT Timah Tbk UPTP Batu Besi.

Whereas for the Blue PROPER, PT Timah Tbk won the Sungailiat Land Mining Unit, PT Timah Tbk Pemali Primary Tin Mining Unit, PT Timah Tbk - UPDB BPP West Bangka, PT Timah Tbk - South Bangka II Area, PT Timah Tbk UPTP Bangka Region TB Paku and PT Timah Tbk Wilasi Belitung.

A subsidiary of TINS ??also won the Blue PROPER which was won by PT Timah Industri, PT Dok and Air Kantung Shipbuilding Unit of the Shipyard Selindung and PT Dok and Air Kanku Shipping, Facilities Engineering and Balai Karya.

The Minister of Environment and Forestry (KLHK) Siti Nurbaya in her report said, this year, the Ministry of Environment and Forestry (KLHK) conducted an assessment of 3,200 business entity units.

A total of 51 companies received a Gold rating, 170 companies received a green rating, 2031 companies received a blue rating and 887 companies received a red rating, two companies received a black rating and 59 companies were not announced.

"PROPER is a program for assessing the environmental performance of companies in their efforts to protect and manage the environment. With the aim of encouraging the business community to improve environmental management performance," he said.

Siti Nurbaya continued, the proper assessment was carried out by an impartial and independent Proper Advisory Council consisting of academics and community leaders. With valuation variables that continue to grow every year such as social innovation and others. This year there is a new criterion, namely Green Leadership.

Meanwhile, Vice President of the Republic of Indonesia K.H. Ma'ruf Amin appreciates all companies that have committed to managing the environment in carrying out their business processes.

"The evaluation criteria are getting more and more complex every year. This year's assessment includes a life cycle assessment and the implementation of social innovation and green leadership. I hope that more and more companies will become agents of change to help protect the environment and reduce environmental impact," he said.

He said that the companies participating in the PROPER assessment were increasing, which meant that more and more companies were playing a role in environmental management. It is hoped that the social innovation efforts carried out will continue to be sustainable so that they can provide increased welfare for the community.

"Congratulations to the companies receiving PROPER, especially the gold rating, the company's performance has proven to be at the forefront of environmental management. You are an inspiration and motivation for other companies to improve their environmental management performance," he said.

Meanwhile, Corporate Secretary of PT Timah Tbk Abdullah Umar Baswedan said, this is the second year that PT Timah Tbk Metallurgical Unit Muntok has won Gold PROPER.

This year, PT Timah Tbk received additional Gold PROPER from PT Timah Tbk for the Riau Islands and Riau Operations Areas, which previously received Green PROPER.

"With the increase in PROPER Gold achievement this year, it is PT Timah Tbk's concrete effort as a mining company to become better at environmental management and community empowerment," he said.

PT Timah Tbk, he said, continues to make maximum efforts to improve environmental management innovations based on community empowerment, in line with the company's vision to become the world's leading environmentally friendly mining company.

Members of the Indonesian MIND ID Mining Holding carried out social innovations to support company performance in achieving Gold PROPER, namely through Kampong Amoi which was held in Tanjung Village and Air Limau Village, Muntok District, West Bangka Regency, and Climate Resistant Island on Setunak Island, Gelam Village, Strait Gelam District, Karimun Regency in the Riau Archipelago Province.