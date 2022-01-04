PT TIMAH Tbk : Consistently Do Reclamation, This is PT Timah Tbk's

04 January 2022

PANGKALPINANG - Sustainable environmental management is one of the serious concerns of PT Timah Tbk by reclaiming ex-mining land both on land and at sea.

Carrying out reclamation consistently by the reclamation plan, in 2021 PT Timah Tbk will realize a total reclamation implementation of 100 percent spread over land and sea reclamation areas. It was recorded that in 2021, land reclamation carried out by PT Timah Tbk in the form of revegetation and other forms reached an area of ??400.51 hectares out of a planned 400 hectares spread over the areas of West Bangka, Bangka, South Bangka, Central Bangka, Belitung, East Belitung and crossroads. district.

Reclamation of revegetation is carried out by planting plants such as Sengon, Cemara Laut, Cashew, oil palm and fruit trees such as Oranges, Hybrid Coconuts, Durian, Avocado, and Soursop. Meanwhile, other forms of reclamation carried out include the use of ex-mining land for the Grasstrack Circuit in Air Nyatoh, Belinyu, Bangka Regency covering an area of ??5.7 hectares and a Public Cemetery (TPU) in Air Koba, Rindik Village, Toboali District, South Bangka Regency covering an area of ??4 ,23 hectares.

"The land reclamation carried out by PT Timah Tbk is also carried out by empowering the community in land management. In addition, reclamation is also adapted to the needs of the community, so that it not only restores environmental functions but can also provide economic value for the community," said Head of Corporate Communications of PT Timah Tbk, Anggi Siahaan.

As for sea reclamation, in 2021 PT Timah Tbk submerged 1,920 artificial reef units in 11 locations. The sinking of artificial reefs was carried out on Pulau Panjang as many as 240 units, Karang Rulak 240 units, in Rambak 240 units, Tuing Waters as many as 60 units, Putri Island as many as 240 units, Tanjung Melala as many as 240 units, Malang Gantang as many as 240 units, Tanjung Ular as many as 120 units , Karang Aji 120 units, Pulau Pelepas as many as 60 units and Tanjung Kubu as many as 120 units.

The sinking of artificial reefs is a concrete step for the company to maintain the balance of the marine ecosystem and is expected to be a means of support for fishermen to increase their catch.

"In carrying out mining, PT Timah Tbk also carries out regulatory mandates, namely the reclamation aspect in relation to environmental conservation and sustainability." closed Anggi. (**)

