  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Indonesia
  4. INDONESIA STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. PT TIMAH Tbk
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TINS   ID1000111800

PT TIMAH TBK

(TINS)
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

PT TIMAH Tbk : Consistently Do Reclamation, This is PT Timah Tbk's

01/04/2022 | 05:29am EST
Consistently Do Reclamation, This is PT Timah Tbk's Reclamation Achievement Throughout 2021 04 January 2022

PANGKALPINANG - Sustainable environmental management is one of the serious concerns of PT Timah Tbk by reclaiming ex-mining land both on land and at sea.

Carrying out reclamation consistently by the reclamation plan, in 2021 PT Timah Tbk will realize a total reclamation implementation of 100 percent spread over land and sea reclamation areas. It was recorded that in 2021, land reclamation carried out by PT Timah Tbk in the form of revegetation and other forms reached an area of ??400.51 hectares out of a planned 400 hectares spread over the areas of West Bangka, Bangka, South Bangka, Central Bangka, Belitung, East Belitung and crossroads. district.

Reclamation of revegetation is carried out by planting plants such as Sengon, Cemara Laut, Cashew, oil palm and fruit trees such as Oranges, Hybrid Coconuts, Durian, Avocado, and Soursop. Meanwhile, other forms of reclamation carried out include the use of ex-mining land for the Grasstrack Circuit in Air Nyatoh, Belinyu, Bangka Regency covering an area of ??5.7 hectares and a Public Cemetery (TPU) in Air Koba, Rindik Village, Toboali District, South Bangka Regency covering an area of ??4 ,23 hectares.

"The land reclamation carried out by PT Timah Tbk is also carried out by empowering the community in land management. In addition, reclamation is also adapted to the needs of the community, so that it not only restores environmental functions but can also provide economic value for the community," said Head of Corporate Communications of PT Timah Tbk, Anggi Siahaan.

As for sea reclamation, in 2021 PT Timah Tbk submerged 1,920 artificial reef units in 11 locations. The sinking of artificial reefs was carried out on Pulau Panjang as many as 240 units, Karang Rulak 240 units, in Rambak 240 units, Tuing Waters as many as 60 units, Putri Island as many as 240 units, Tanjung Melala as many as 240 units, Malang Gantang as many as 240 units, Tanjung Ular as many as 120 units , Karang Aji 120 units, Pulau Pelepas as many as 60 units and Tanjung Kubu as many as 120 units.

The sinking of artificial reefs is a concrete step for the company to maintain the balance of the marine ecosystem and is expected to be a means of support for fishermen to increase their catch.

"In carrying out mining, PT Timah Tbk also carries out regulatory mandates, namely the reclamation aspect in relation to environmental conservation and sustainability." closed Anggi. (**)

Disclaimer

PT Timah (Persero) Tbk published this content on 04 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 January 2022 10:28:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 13 647 B 0,96 B 0,96 B
Net income 2021 943 B 0,07 B 0,07 B
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 11,6x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 10 948 B 766 M 766 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,80x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,76x
Nbr of Employees 4 333
Free-Float 35,0%
Chart PT TIMAH TBK
Duration : Period :
PT TIMAH Tbk Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PT TIMAH TBK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 1 470,00 IDR
Average target price 1 500,00 IDR
Spread / Average Target 2,04%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mochtar Riza Pahlevi Tabrani President Director
M. Subuh Wibisono Finance Director
M. Alfan Baharudin President Commissioner
Budhi Darmawan Head-Information Technology
Agung Pratama Director-Operations & Production
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PT TIMAH TBK1.03%766
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC.0.00%60 912
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION-0.49%47 475
MINING AND METALLURGICAL COMPANY NORILSK NICKEL0.00%47 281
ZHEJIANG HUAYOU COBALT CO., LTD0.00%21 206
HINDUSTAN ZINC LIMITED0.88%18 137