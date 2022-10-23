Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Indonesia
  4. INDONESIA STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. PT TIMAH Tbk
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TINS   ID1000111800

PT TIMAH TBK

(TINS)
  Report
End-of-day quote INDONESIA STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2022-10-20
1360.00 IDR   -2.51%
10/23Pt Timah Tbk : Cope with Coastal Abrasion with Mangrove Planting and
PU
10/20Pt Timah Tbk : Reviewing the Construction of the PT TIMAH Tbk
PU
10/19Indonesia has yet to decide on timing of tin export ban
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PT TIMAH Tbk : Cope with Coastal Abrasion with Mangrove Planting and

10/23/2022 | 11:30pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Cope with Coastal Abrasion with Mangrove Planting and Abrasion Retainers
  • 24 October 2022
SHARE
*PT Timah Tbk Performs Environmental Management

KUNDUR -- PT Timah Tbk conducts sustainable environmental management in the company's operational areas. Environmental management efforts are integrated with the company's reclamation program.

For example, in the Riau Islands Province, PT Timah Tbk carries out environmental management by installing abrasion barriers, planting mangroves, and monitoring seawater quality.

In 2022, PT Timah Tbk will plant 5000 mangrove trunks in the Riau Archipelago Province. This mangrove planting is an effort to maintain the ecosystem and prevent abrasion. In addition to planting, PT Timah Tbk also carries out maintenance and replanting of mangroves.

In line with that, to prevent abrasion, PT Timah Tbk has also built a 400-meter-long abrasion barrier on the coast. The abrasion retainers were installed in three locations, such as in Gemuruh Village for 100 meters, Hamlet III Springs, Kundur Village, Kundur Barat District, and 100 meters in Pongkar Village, Tebing District, Karimun Regency.

The community has felt the benefits of this abrasion installation, this is as stated by Erwin, one of the residents of Gemuruh Village who said that the existence of this abrasion barrier could minimize the occurrence of abrasion on the shoreline.

"I am very happy with the program from the Company such as planting mangroves and installing abrasion containment because it can reduce the impact of abrasion on the shoreline. Hopefully, this can continue because it is very good and useful," he said.

Similarly, one of the fishermen in Dusun III Mata Air Kundur Village, Jarfadli, said that this abrasion barrier makes them feel calmer because their house is very close to the beach.

"When the tide is high, it can usually rise to the house, but now the abrasion containment has been installed, hopefully, the water will not rise again and my family and I are also safer," he said.

Meanwhile, the Head of the Environment Agency of Karimun Regency, Rita, said that the installation of abrasion containment is very good and is a quick way to minimize the occurrence of abrasion due to tides.

"Planting mangroves is the best way to reduce abrasion and there are also many benefits from planting mangroves such as good carbon dioxide absorbers, as a place for marine life such as shrimp, crabs and small fish, but mangrove planting takes a long time," he explained.

Meanwhile, the Kundur Barat Sub-district Head, Khaidir, appreciated PT Timah for caring about the environment by carrying out mangrove planting activities and also installing abrasion containment.

"The installation of abrasion containment on the shoreline is very good, especially if the community can manage it into a new tourist and culinary location, as we see today on Teluk Dalam Beach, Kundur Village," he said.

Disclaimer

PT Timah (Persero) Tbk published this content on 24 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 October 2022 03:29:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about PT TIMAH TBK
10/23Pt Timah Tbk : Cope with Coastal Abrasion with Mangrove Planting and
PU
10/20Pt Timah Tbk : Reviewing the Construction of the PT TIMAH Tbk
PU
10/19Indonesia has yet to decide on timing of tin export ban
RE
10/07Pt Timah Tbk : What a Fun, Students of SMAN 1 Simpang
PU
10/04Pt Timah Tbk : Supports Critical Land Reforestation Movement
PU
09/28Pt Timah Tbk : Artificial Reef Submersion, Maintaining Marine Ecosystem Oriented Underwate..
PU
09/23Pt Timah Tbk : Maintaining Mangrove Conservation, PT Timah Tbk Re-planted Hundreds
PU
09/16Pt Timah Tbk : Ak Ti's Kemplang Bakar Business is Marketed Outside
PU
09/15Pt Timah Tbk : Preserving Penanas Island, PT Timah Tbk Collaborates with
PU
09/15Pt Timah Tbk : To Make Farmers Work Easier, PT Timah Tbk
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 15 425 B 0,99 B 0,99 B
Net income 2022 1 821 B 0,12 B 0,12 B
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 5,57x
Yield 2022 5,15%
Capitalization 10 129 B 650 M 650 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,66x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,64x
Nbr of Employees 4 564
Free-Float 35,0%
Chart PT TIMAH TBK
Duration : Period :
PT TIMAH Tbk Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PT TIMAH TBK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 1 360,00 IDR
Average target price 1 981,67 IDR
Spread / Average Target 45,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mochtar Riza Pahlevi Tabrani President Director
M. Subuh Wibisono Finance Director
M. Alfan Baharudin President Commissioner
Budhi Darmawan Head-Information Technology
Agung Pratama Director-Operations & Production
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PT TIMAH TBK-6.53%650
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC.-23.24%45 780
MINING AND METALLURGICAL COMPANY NORILSK NICKEL-26.76%41 603
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION-20.95%37 711
HINDUSTAN ZINC LIMITED-11.30%14 357
FIRST QUANTUM MINERALS LTD.-11.73%13 374