30 April 2024

SAWANG -- PT Timah handed over aid to Hadir fire victims, residents of Sawang Village, West Kundur District, Karimun Regency, Tuesday (30/4/2024).

Hadir said that his house caught fire on March 17 during the Holy Month of Ramadan. He did not expect that their house would be devoured by the red rooster.

"I didn't expect to experience this ordeal, especially in the month of Ramadan, I personally was devastated by this incident. However, thanks to the support from the local community, we feel calmer," he said when receiving assistance from PT Timah.

He appreciated the assistance and support from PT Timah which had helped him. He said this assistance was really needed to rebuild his house.

According to Hadir, assistance from PT Timah will be used to purchase materials to rebuild his house. Currently they are staying at a relative's house because the house can no longer be occupied.

"Thank you for the company's attention and assistance for our family, this is very useful in helping us rebuild the house that was burned down," he said.

Meanwhile, Village Head Sawang Azman appreciated PT Timah for providing assistance to people in need who had just experienced a disaster.

"Appreciation to PT Timah for PT Timah's assistance and attention to the community in Sawang Village," he concluded. (*)