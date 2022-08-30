Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Indonesia
  4. INDONESIA STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. PT TIMAH Tbk
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TINS   ID1000111800

PT TIMAH TBK

(TINS)
  Report
End-of-day quote INDONESIA STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2022-08-29
1510.00 IDR   +2.72%
12:10aPT TIMAH TBK : In conjunction with the 77th Anniversary of the
PU
08/30PT TIMAH TBK : Suwarti Suwarti with Intestinal Tumor Receives Aid from
PU
08/30PT TIMAH TBK : Encouraging the Syiar of Islamic Poems, PT Timah
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PT TIMAH Tbk : Encouraging the Syiar of Islamic Poems, PT Timah

08/30/2022 | 11:40pm EDT
Encouraging the Syiar of Islamic Poems, PT Timah Assists Hadra Al Azzam Group in Belo Laut Village
  • 30 August 2022
SHARE

WEST BANGKA -- The Hadra Al Azzam Group in Terabik Hamlet, Belo Laut Village, Muntok District, Bangka Regency grew enthusiastic in performing Islamic symbols and poems after receiving assistance from PT Timah Tbk, Monday (29/8/2022).

PT Timah Tbk donated assistance to add hadra art musical instruments. This assistance was handed over by the Head of Waskip ULB West Bangka Sugarta and the CSR Team to the chairman of Hadra Al Azzam Husnul Arobi at the Baiturrakhman Mosque in Terabik Hamlet, Belo Laut Village.

"Alhamdulillah, thank you to PT Timah, who has provided assistance to the Hadrah Al Azzam Terabik Group," said the Chairman of Al Hadra Azzam, Husnul Arobi.

Through hadra music, he said, his party broadcasts religion through the art of shalawat. With the aim of cultivating a religious society, generations who love shalawat follow the sunnah of the Prophet Muhammad.

Similarly, Terabik Hamlet Ulama as well as Al Azzam builder Nuril Muadzin said that his party appreciated the assistance from PT Timah Tbk.

"As youth and youth coaches of the Baiturakhman Mosque in Terabik Hamlet, we thank PT Timah for providing assistance to this Al Azzam hadrah group.
Hopefully, in the future it will be more lively, enthusiastic, and passionate again in proclaiming the symbols of the Islamic religion," he said.

Meanwhile, the village head of Belo Laut Ibnu said that the presence of PT Timah had provided benefits for the residents.

"Thank you, the highest appreciation goes to PT Timah which has committed its existence to benefit the community. We from the village government hope that in the future we can continue to synergize with PT Timah," he said.

Disclaimer

PT Timah (Persero) Tbk published this content on 30 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 August 2022 03:39:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
