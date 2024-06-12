12 June 2024 SHARE

DUMAI -- PT Timah Tbk together with Lanal Dumai, Riau Province signed the Joint Agreement Document (NKB) which was signed by the General Manager of Production of PT Timah Tbk, Ryan Andri, with Danlanal Dumai, Marine Colonel (P) Boy Yopi Hamel M. Tr. Hanla, MM, located at Lanal Dumai, Wednesday (12/6/2024).

This collaboration on securing operational areas is a form of synergy between PT Timah Tbk and Lanal Dumai to support the company's production activities in the Meranti Islands Regency area.

PT Timah General Manager Ryan Andri appreciated Lanal Dumai's support for securing PT Timah's fleet in Riau Province, specifically in Rangsang District, Meranti Islands Regency.

"With this NKB, PT Timah also hopes that there will be guidance and security for ship crews operating in the Meranti area," he said.

Meanwhile, Danlanal Dumai Marine Colonel (P) Boy Yopi Hemel said that his party welcomed and was ready to support security in the territorial areas in their area.

"Moreover, the existence of this NKB is a real step in coordinating maritime security, and we are ready to help maintain the security of PT Timah Tbk's business in the Meranti Islands area," he said.

His party is ready to support PT Timah Tbk's business processes in terms of security so that this collaboration can strengthen the synergy of cooperation that has existed previously.

"Institutionally we are ready to support security for the continuity of the company's business," he said.

The signing of this collaboration was also attended by the Head of Wilasi Kundur Wiyono and the Head of the Mining Security Division, Benyamin. (*)