  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Indonesia
  4. INDONESIA STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. PT TIMAH Tbk
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TINS   ID1000111800

PT TIMAH TBK

(TINS)
  Report
End-of-day quote INDONESIA STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2023-05-16
970.00 IDR   -1.02%
04:00aPt Timah Tbk : First Quarter of 2023, PT Timah Tbk Has
PU
05/17Pt Timah Tbk : Kundur Production Unit Wins Proper
PU
05/10Pt Timah Tbk : Analyst Meeting May 2023
PU
Summary 
Summary
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

PT TIMAH Tbk : First Quarter of 2023, PT Timah Tbk Has

05/19/2023 | 04:00am EDT
First Quarter of 2023, PT Timah Tbk Has Reclamated 97.6 Hectares of Post-Mining Land
  • 17 May 2023
SHARE

PANGKALPINANG -- PT Timah Tbk continues to prioritize the implementation of sustainable mining practices by implementing Good Mining Practice (GMP).

One of the commitments to carry out sustainable mining is by consistently carrying out reclamation of ex-mines in the company's operational areas.

As of the first quarter of 2023, this MIND ID Mining Industry holding member has reclaimed 97.6 hectares of ex-mining land. This amount reaches 24.4 percent of PT Timah Tbk's 2023 reclamation plan or an area of ??400 hectares.

Land reclamation carried out by PT Timah Tbk refers to the company's reclamation plan, namely by revegetating or planting and reclamation in other forms.

In carrying out revegetation PT Timah Tbk carries out planting and reforestation on post-mining land. For planting selected plants such as fruit plants such as oranges, avocados and others. In addition, the company also planted sengon, cashew and oil palm trees.

As for reclamation in other forms, PT Timah will carry out the arrangement of ex-mining land that is adjusted to the needs of the community.

One of the other forms of reclamation that has been carried out by PT Timah Tbk is in the Air Jangkang Reclamation Village and Selinssing Reclamation Village.

These two areas have become tourist destinations for people on the islands of Bangka and Belitung. Even in the Selinsing Reclamation Village, which is managed together with the Selinsing BUMDes, has had an economic impact on the village because it has become one of the most popular tourist destinations visited by residents.

In carrying out the reclamation, PT Timah Tbk also involves the surrounding area so that it is expected to have an economic impact on the community and also protect the plants that have been planted.

PT Timah Tbk's Corporate Communications Head, Anggi Siahaan said, the company is committed to carrying out sustainable environmental management and also providing added value to society.

"Sustainable environmental management is one of the company's priorities. So the reclamation program being carried out is not only limited to carrying out its responsibilities but also has an economic impact on the community," he said. (*)

Attachments

Disclaimer

PT Timah (Persero) Tbk published this content on 17 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 May 2023 07:59:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 8 249 B 0,55 B 0,55 B
Net income 2023 333 B 0,02 B 0,02 B
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 21,7x
Yield 2023 5,76%
Capitalization 7 224 B 485 M 485 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,88x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,83x
Nbr of Employees 4 548
Free-Float 35,0%
Chart PT TIMAH TBK
Duration : Period :
PT TIMAH Tbk Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PT TIMAH TBK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 970,00 IDR
Average target price 1 250,00 IDR
Spread / Average Target 28,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Achmad Ardianto President Director
M. Krisna Sjarif Director-Finance, Compliance & Risk Management
Muhammad Alfan Baharudin President Commissioner
Budhi Darmawan Head-Information Technology
Didik Riyadi Head-Technical Division
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PT TIMAH TBK-17.09%485
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION14.39%54 890
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC.-6.11%51 340
ANTOFAGASTA PLC-8.77%17 547
FIRST QUANTUM MINERALS LTD.15.59%16 656
HINDUSTAN ZINC LIMITED-3.71%16 017
