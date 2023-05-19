PT TIMAH Tbk : First Quarter of 2023, PT Timah Tbk Has

17 May 2023 SHARE

PANGKALPINANG -- PT Timah Tbk continues to prioritize the implementation of sustainable mining practices by implementing Good Mining Practice (GMP).

One of the commitments to carry out sustainable mining is by consistently carrying out reclamation of ex-mines in the company's operational areas.

As of the first quarter of 2023, this MIND ID Mining Industry holding member has reclaimed 97.6 hectares of ex-mining land. This amount reaches 24.4 percent of PT Timah Tbk's 2023 reclamation plan or an area of ??400 hectares.

Land reclamation carried out by PT Timah Tbk refers to the company's reclamation plan, namely by revegetating or planting and reclamation in other forms.

In carrying out revegetation PT Timah Tbk carries out planting and reforestation on post-mining land. For planting selected plants such as fruit plants such as oranges, avocados and others. In addition, the company also planted sengon, cashew and oil palm trees.

As for reclamation in other forms, PT Timah will carry out the arrangement of ex-mining land that is adjusted to the needs of the community.

One of the other forms of reclamation that has been carried out by PT Timah Tbk is in the Air Jangkang Reclamation Village and Selinssing Reclamation Village.

These two areas have become tourist destinations for people on the islands of Bangka and Belitung. Even in the Selinsing Reclamation Village, which is managed together with the Selinsing BUMDes, has had an economic impact on the village because it has become one of the most popular tourist destinations visited by residents.

In carrying out the reclamation, PT Timah Tbk also involves the surrounding area so that it is expected to have an economic impact on the community and also protect the plants that have been planted.

PT Timah Tbk's Corporate Communications Head, Anggi Siahaan said, the company is committed to carrying out sustainable environmental management and also providing added value to society.

"Sustainable environmental management is one of the company's priorities. So the reclamation program being carried out is not only limited to carrying out its responsibilities but also has an economic impact on the community," he said. (*)