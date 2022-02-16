PT TIMAH Tbk : Forms Women's Soccer Club in West Bangka, PT

16 February 2022 SHARE

WEST BANGKA -- Women's Football in West Bangka continues to thrive. In order to improve the abilities and achievements of women's soccer athletes, PT Timah Tbk formed the Tin Muntok Women's Football Club (TMFC Women) team in West Bangka Regency.

The presence of TMFC Women answered the concerns of women's football athletes in West Bangka to take shelter in a club that was able to improve their ability to play football.

Through TMFC Women, PT Timah Tbk recruited women's football athletes in West Bangka. The training was held at the Muntok Metallurgical Unit Area Soccer Field.

One of the women's soccer athletes, Nur Aminah (19) said she was happy to join TMFC Women. Although the distance to practice is quite far from where he lives, the Sukal village does not dampen his intention to practice.

"It's very nice to play football here, apart from gathering with other village friends, here we are trained by coaches, besides that the facilities allow us to excel, and there is also a referee refreshment," she said.

A resident of Sukal village admits that she has ambitions to become a national athlete. She is grateful that her parents support her goal and she becomes one of the women's football athletes who will compete in the Provincial Championships.

"I want to be a national athlete, I once participated in a championship representing West Bangka at the provincial level, at that time I scored the only goal in the final," she said.

Similarly, Sindi (18), a resident of Belo Laut village II, admitted that to join TMCF Women, she had to follow the selection process. Luckily she was able to graduate and continue to hone her skills.

"When I joined the TMFC Women Team through selection and was accepted as a player.

So far, she een on a hiatus from practicing and playing football due to a lack of support. Here, women's ball achievements are more concerned and during practice, they are guided by coaches," she said.

Meanwhile, the coach of the TMFC Women Team, Agung Prasaja (36) said that his team will take part in the Motherland Cup championship, on February 23, 2022, in addition to that, three athletes will join the Bangka Belitung women's football team.

"PS TMFC Women will represent PS Muntok in participating in the homeland cup championship, Bangka Belitung level on February 23, 2022. This championship will be participated by six districts in Bangka Belitung. There are three athletes who enter the Bangka Belitung women's soccer team will take part in the Menpora cup match in Bogor level national Indonesian Women's Football Movement (GWSI)," she explained.

He continued, with the support of PT Timah Tbk, he was confident that he could make the best achievements. He also hopes that athletes can give their best performance.

"The TMFC Women team was given PT Timah's support in addition to the field for training and sparring, athletes were assisted with consumption, were given referee refreshments, and were given the opportunity to take part in the championship," he said.*