Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Indonesia
  4. INDONESIA STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. PT TIMAH Tbk
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TINS   ID1000111800

PT TIMAH TBK

(TINS)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote INDONESIA STOCK EXCHANGE - 02/14
1395 IDR   +0.72%
12:34aPT TIMAH TBK : Forms Women's Soccer Club in West Bangka, PT
PU
02/15PT TIMAH TBK : The Spread of Covid-19 in Babel Soars, PT
PU
02/14PT TIMAH TBK : Reducing Medical Expenses for Residents, PT Timah Tbk
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PT TIMAH Tbk : Forms Women's Soccer Club in West Bangka, PT

02/16/2022 | 12:34am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Forms Women's Soccer Club in West Bangka, PT Timah Tbk Sharpens Athletes' Abilities
  • 16 February 2022
SHARE

WEST BANGKA -- Women's Football in West Bangka continues to thrive. In order to improve the abilities and achievements of women's soccer athletes, PT Timah Tbk formed the Tin Muntok Women's Football Club (TMFC Women) team in West Bangka Regency.

The presence of TMFC Women answered the concerns of women's football athletes in West Bangka to take shelter in a club that was able to improve their ability to play football.

Through TMFC Women, PT Timah Tbk recruited women's football athletes in West Bangka. The training was held at the Muntok Metallurgical Unit Area Soccer Field.

One of the women's soccer athletes, Nur Aminah (19) said she was happy to join TMFC Women. Although the distance to practice is quite far from where he lives, the Sukal village does not dampen his intention to practice.

"It's very nice to play football here, apart from gathering with other village friends, here we are trained by coaches, besides that the facilities allow us to excel, and there is also a referee refreshment," she said.

A resident of Sukal village admits that she has ambitions to become a national athlete. She is grateful that her parents support her goal and she becomes one of the women's football athletes who will compete in the Provincial Championships.

"I want to be a national athlete, I once participated in a championship representing West Bangka at the provincial level, at that time I scored the only goal in the final," she said.

Similarly, Sindi (18), a resident of Belo Laut village II, admitted that to join TMCF Women, she had to follow the selection process. Luckily she was able to graduate and continue to hone her skills.

"When I joined the TMFC Women Team through selection and was accepted as a player.

So far, she een on a hiatus from practicing and playing football due to a lack of support. Here, women's ball achievements are more concerned and during practice, they are guided by coaches," she said.

Meanwhile, the coach of the TMFC Women Team, Agung Prasaja (36) said that his team will take part in the Motherland Cup championship, on February 23, 2022, in addition to that, three athletes will join the Bangka Belitung women's football team.

"PS TMFC Women will represent PS Muntok in participating in the homeland cup championship, Bangka Belitung level on February 23, 2022. This championship will be participated by six districts in Bangka Belitung. There are three athletes who enter the Bangka Belitung women's soccer team will take part in the Menpora cup match in Bogor level national Indonesian Women's Football Movement (GWSI)," she explained.

He continued, with the support of PT Timah Tbk, he was confident that he could make the best achievements. He also hopes that athletes can give their best performance.

"The TMFC Women team was given PT Timah's support in addition to the field for training and sparring, athletes were assisted with consumption, were given referee refreshments, and were given the opportunity to take part in the championship," he said.*

Disclaimer

PT Timah (Persero) Tbk published this content on 16 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 February 2022 05:33:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about PT TIMAH TBK
12:34aPT TIMAH TBK : Forms Women's Soccer Club in West Bangka, PT
PU
02/15PT TIMAH TBK : The Spread of Covid-19 in Babel Soars, PT
PU
02/14PT TIMAH TBK : Reducing Medical Expenses for Residents, PT Timah Tbk
PU
02/14PT TIMAH TBK : Mobilize Community Sports, PT Timah Hands over Sports
PU
02/14PT TIMAH TBK : Moves Mangrove Planting Towards Indonesia
PU
02/11PT TIMAH TBK : Four Slow Lorises Released in BIO Area
PU
02/11PT TIMAH TBK : Gumbang Fishermen in Sawang Laut Develop Business
PU
02/09PT TIMAH TBK : Paying Attention to Fisherman Safety, PT Timah Hands
PU
02/09PT TIMAH TBK : Holds National OSH (K3) Month Grand
PU
02/09PT TIMAH TBK : Supporting the Decarbonization and Abrasion Prevention Program, PT
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 13 647 B 0,96 B 0,96 B
Net income 2021 943 B 0,07 B 0,07 B
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 10,9x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 10 241 B 718 M 718 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,75x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,71x
Nbr of Employees 4 333
Free-Float 35,0%
Chart PT TIMAH TBK
Duration : Period :
PT TIMAH Tbk Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PT TIMAH TBK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 1 375,00 IDR
Average target price 1 500,00 IDR
Spread / Average Target 9,09%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mochtar Riza Pahlevi Tabrani President Director
M. Subuh Wibisono Finance Director
M. Alfan Baharudin President Commissioner
Budhi Darmawan Head-Information Technology
Agung Pratama Director-Operations & Production
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PT TIMAH TBK-4.12%726
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC.1.73%62 337
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION9.11%51 263
MINING AND METALLURGICAL COMPANY NORILSK NICKEL-4.85%43 918
ZHEJIANG HUAYOU COBALT CO., LTD-8.44%19 404
FIRST QUANTUM MINERALS LTD.18.43%19 141