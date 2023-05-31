PT TIMAH Tbk : Handing over Wheel Chair Assistance for Disabilities, Budi

31 May 2023 SHARE

PANGKALPINANG -- Surya (53) could not hold back his emotion when he received wheelchair assistance from PT Timah Tbk for his daughter Farida (17) who is a person with disabilities, Tuesday (30/5/2023).

According to Surya, this wheelchair is really needed by his daughter, especially with her condition which is difficult to walk. So, with the help of this wheelchair, he can take his daughter out.

"This wheelchair is a very important need for us, because our children also sometimes feel bored at home, and want to go for a walk too. So having this wheelchair is very helpful," he said.

He is endlessly grateful for the assistance provided by PT Timah Tbk. He hopes that PT Timah Tbk can continue to care for people with disabilities.

"Thank you PT Timah for providing a wheelchair for our child Farida, I hope PT Timah will always be given health, and convenience and continue to progress so that more people can be assisted by PT Timah," he said.

The Head of the Social Service and Village Community Empowerment of the Bangka Belitung Islands Province, Budi Utama appreciated the commitment of MIND ID Mining Industry holding members who consistently help the community.

"Of course, PT Timah has never been absent in providing its CSR assistance to the people of Bangka Belitung," he said.

Budi said that the wheelchair assistance for Farida was right on target, especially with her disease condition.

"With Farida's severe disability, of course, she really needs this wheelchair. We can see that she is also very happy to receive wheelchair assistance from PT Timah Tbk," he said.

Budi hopes that the synergy with PT Timah Tbk to help the community can continue so that more and more people can be helped.

"Hopefully PT Timah Tbk will continue to be at the forefront of providing assistance to the people of Bangka Belitung who need it. Because PT Timah has always been there and is present to help the people of Bangka Belitung," he stated.