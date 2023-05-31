Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Indonesia
  4. INDONESIA STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. PT TIMAH Tbk
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TINS   ID1000111800

PT TIMAH TBK

(TINS)
End-of-day quote INDONESIA STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2023-05-29
910.00 IDR   +1.68%
05:08aPt Timah Tbk : Handing over Wheel Chair Assistance for Disabilities, Budi
PU
05/30Pt Timah Tbk : Encourage KUB Moringa in East Belitung to Develop,
PU
05/30Pt Timah Tbk : Collaboration between PT Timah Tbk and the TNI
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PT TIMAH Tbk : Handing over Wheel Chair Assistance for Disabilities, Budi

05/31/2023 | 05:08am EDT
Handing over Wheel Chair Assistance for Disabilities, Budi Utama: PT Timah has never been absent from providing CSR assistance to the people of Bangka Belitung
  • 31 May 2023
PANGKALPINANG -- Surya (53) could not hold back his emotion when he received wheelchair assistance from PT Timah Tbk for his daughter Farida (17) who is a person with disabilities, Tuesday (30/5/2023).

According to Surya, this wheelchair is really needed by his daughter, especially with her condition which is difficult to walk. So, with the help of this wheelchair, he can take his daughter out.

"This wheelchair is a very important need for us, because our children also sometimes feel bored at home, and want to go for a walk too. So having this wheelchair is very helpful," he said.

He is endlessly grateful for the assistance provided by PT Timah Tbk. He hopes that PT Timah Tbk can continue to care for people with disabilities.

"Thank you PT Timah for providing a wheelchair for our child Farida, I hope PT Timah will always be given health, and convenience and continue to progress so that more people can be assisted by PT Timah," he said.

The Head of the Social Service and Village Community Empowerment of the Bangka Belitung Islands Province, Budi Utama appreciated the commitment of MIND ID Mining Industry holding members who consistently help the community.

"Of course, PT Timah has never been absent in providing its CSR assistance to the people of Bangka Belitung," he said.

Budi said that the wheelchair assistance for Farida was right on target, especially with her disease condition.

"With Farida's severe disability, of course, she really needs this wheelchair. We can see that she is also very happy to receive wheelchair assistance from PT Timah Tbk," he said.

Budi hopes that the synergy with PT Timah Tbk to help the community can continue so that more and more people can be helped.

"Hopefully PT Timah Tbk will continue to be at the forefront of providing assistance to the people of Bangka Belitung who need it. Because PT Timah has always been there and is present to help the people of Bangka Belitung," he stated.

Disclaimer

PT Timah (Persero) Tbk published this content on 31 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2023 09:07:30 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 8 249 B 0,55 B 0,55 B
Net income 2023 333 B 0,02 B 0,02 B
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 20,3x
Yield 2023 6,14%
Capitalization 6 777 B 453 M 453 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,82x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,78x
Nbr of Employees 4 548
Free-Float 35,0%
Chart PT TIMAH TBK
Duration : Period :
PT TIMAH Tbk Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PT TIMAH TBK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 910,00 IDR
Average target price 1 250,00 IDR
Spread / Average Target 37,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Achmad Ardianto President Director
Fina Eliani Director-Finance & Risk Management
Muhammad Alfan Baharudin President Commissioner
Budhi Darmawan Head-Information Technology
Didik Riyadi Head-Technical Division
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PT TIMAH TBK-22.22%453
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION11.01%51 829
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC.-9.92%49 061
ANTOFAGASTA PLC-11.81%16 667
HINDUSTAN ZINC LIMITED-4.89%15 671
FIRST QUANTUM MINERALS LTD.5.83%15 109
