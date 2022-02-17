PT TIMAH Tbk : Improving Athletes' Ability, PT Timah Supports East Belitung

17 February 2022 SHARE

EAST BELITUNG -- PT Timah Tbk provides support to East Belitung rock climbing athletes, in order to make East Belitung FPTI's participation successful in the 2021 Bangka Regent's Rock Climbing Regional Championship.

Chairman of the FPTI East Belitung, Aristo Yulizar is grateful for the support from PT Timah Tbk, because of they have to leave the area to participate if there is no event in East Belitung.

Therefore, the funds are very much needed, although there has been help from East Belitung's Koni, tactical funds from the private sector are still needed.

"Thank God, with the support from PT Timah Tbk, we are greatly helped," said Aristo Yulizar.

According to Yulizar, the purpose of participating in the event is to explore how far the potential of the East Belitung athletes for the preparation of the upcoming 2023 Bangka Belitung Provincial Sports Week.

Yulizar said that if there is no financial assistance, they usually do a joint venture or self-help among administrators and athletes, so they can participate in that event. The support from PT Timah Tbk is used for East Bangka athletes' operations.

"Our goal is not to win or lose, but to improve the quality of our athletes, because if we participate outside Bangka Belitung, even though we are still on the below. But, if we are in Bangka Belitung, we already have the class," he explained.

In addition, Yulizar said that the obstacle in developing the sport of rock climbing is bringing up new athletes because the sport is very exclusive.

In the future, they plan to educate schools so that the students are interested in participating the rock climbing sport.

"We tried to talk to the head of the Education Office yesterday, but at this time there is still the Covid-19 outbreak," he said.