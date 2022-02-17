Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Indonesia
  4. INDONESIA STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. PT TIMAH Tbk
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TINS   ID1000111800

PT TIMAH TBK

(TINS)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PT TIMAH Tbk : Improving Athletes' Ability, PT Timah Supports East Belitung

02/17/2022 | 03:34am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Improving Athletes' Ability, PT Timah Supports East Belitung Rock Climbing Athletes in the Bangka Cup Regent's Championship
  • 17 February 2022
SHARE

EAST BELITUNG -- PT Timah Tbk provides support to East Belitung rock climbing athletes, in order to make East Belitung FPTI's participation successful in the 2021 Bangka Regent's Rock Climbing Regional Championship.

Chairman of the FPTI East Belitung, Aristo Yulizar is grateful for the support from PT Timah Tbk, because of they have to leave the area to participate if there is no event in East Belitung.

Therefore, the funds are very much needed, although there has been help from East Belitung's Koni, tactical funds from the private sector are still needed.

"Thank God, with the support from PT Timah Tbk, we are greatly helped," said Aristo Yulizar.

According to Yulizar, the purpose of participating in the event is to explore how far the potential of the East Belitung athletes for the preparation of the upcoming 2023 Bangka Belitung Provincial Sports Week.

Yulizar said that if there is no financial assistance, they usually do a joint venture or self-help among administrators and athletes, so they can participate in that event. The support from PT Timah Tbk is used for East Bangka athletes' operations.

"Our goal is not to win or lose, but to improve the quality of our athletes, because if we participate outside Bangka Belitung, even though we are still on the below. But, if we are in Bangka Belitung, we already have the class," he explained.

In addition, Yulizar said that the obstacle in developing the sport of rock climbing is bringing up new athletes because the sport is very exclusive.

In the future, they plan to educate schools so that the students are interested in participating the rock climbing sport.

"We tried to talk to the head of the Education Office yesterday, but at this time there is still the Covid-19 outbreak," he said.

Disclaimer

PT Timah (Persero) Tbk published this content on 17 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2022 08:33:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about PT TIMAH TBK
03:34aPT TIMAH TBK : Improving Athletes' Ability, PT Timah Supports East Belitung
PU
02/16PT TIMAH TBK : Forms Women's Soccer Club in West Bangka, PT
PU
02/15PT TIMAH TBK : The Spread of Covid-19 in Babel Soars, PT
PU
02/14PT TIMAH TBK : Reducing Medical Expenses for Residents, PT Timah Tbk
PU
02/14PT TIMAH TBK : Mobilize Community Sports, PT Timah Hands over Sports
PU
02/14PT TIMAH TBK : Moves Mangrove Planting Towards Indonesia
PU
02/11PT TIMAH TBK : Four Slow Lorises Released in BIO Area
PU
02/11PT TIMAH TBK : Gumbang Fishermen in Sawang Laut Develop Business
PU
02/09PT TIMAH TBK : Paying Attention to Fisherman Safety, PT Timah Hands
PU
02/09PT TIMAH TBK : Holds National OSH (K3) Month Grand
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 13 647 B 0,96 B 0,96 B
Net income 2021 943 B 0,07 B 0,07 B
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 10,9x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 10 241 B 718 M 718 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,75x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,71x
Nbr of Employees 4 333
Free-Float 35,0%
Chart PT TIMAH TBK
Duration : Period :
PT TIMAH Tbk Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PT TIMAH TBK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 1 375,00 IDR
Average target price 1 500,00 IDR
Spread / Average Target 9,09%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mochtar Riza Pahlevi Tabrani President Director
M. Subuh Wibisono Finance Director
M. Alfan Baharudin President Commissioner
Budhi Darmawan Head-Information Technology
Agung Pratama Director-Operations & Production
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PT TIMAH TBK-5.50%718
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC.4.65%64 128
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION11.21%52 052
MINING AND METALLURGICAL COMPANY NORILSK NICKEL-4.43%44 988
ZHEJIANG HUAYOU COBALT CO., LTD-2.82%20 809
FIRST QUANTUM MINERALS LTD.16.91%19 014