  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Indonesia
  4. INDONESIA STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. PT TIMAH Tbk
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TINS   ID1000111800

PT TIMAH TBK

(TINS)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PT TIMAH Tbk : Improving Community Sewing Skills, PT Timah Tbk Hands

04/06/2022 | 03:12am EDT
Improving Community Sewing Skills, PT Timah Tbk Hands Over Overlay Machine to PKBM Bhakti Negeri
  • 05 April 2022
SHARE

KARIMUN - The community empowerment program run by PT Timah Tbk collaborates with various community groups. This time, PT Timah Tbk is in synergy with the Community Learning Activity Center (PKBM) Bhakti Negeri, Sawang Laut Village, Kundur Barat District, Tuesday (5/4/2022).

PT Timah Tbk handed over overlay machine assistance to PKBM Bhakti Negeri for improving community skills learning facilities. As is known, this PKBM has graduated thousands of people who have been able to open their own businesses after attending skills training.

PKBM Bhakti Negeri is an informal activity that is widely used by the community to learn to improve or add skills such as sewing.

The chairman of PKBM Bhakti Negeri Asiar, said that this machine will really help people who are learning sewing skills. Where the participants who study include housewives.

According to him, the handover of the overlock machine ahead of Lebaran is very appropriate, because when entering the month of Ramadan, many people sew clothes and this can increase income for the family.

For this reason, his party appreciates PT Timah Tbk for supporting learning activities by providing overlay machine assistance for their PKBM.

"I thank PT Timah for the assistance provided, this assistance can support our activities," he said.

In the future, he hopes that PT Timah can continue to support PKBM Bhakti Negeri activities to help improve the welfare of the community. In addition to schools, the community still gets the education that can improve family welfare.

He said that people who came to learn sewing were not only from Kundur Barat District but also from Pulau Island or other sub-districts, such as Belat, Moro, and Buru Districts.

"There are thousands of graduates from PKBM who are now able to be independent and open sewing businesses in their respective regions," he said. (**)

Disclaimer

PT Timah (Persero) Tbk published this content on 05 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 April 2022 07:11:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 16 742 B 1,17 B 1,17 B
Net income 2022 1 571 B 0,11 B 0,11 B
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 9,20x
Yield 2022 1,80%
Capitalization 14 449 B 1 007 M 1 007 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,86x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,89x
Nbr of Employees 4 606
Free-Float 35,0%
Chart PT TIMAH TBK
Duration : Period :
PT TIMAH Tbk Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PT TIMAH TBK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 1 940,00 IDR
Average target price 2 000,00 IDR
Spread / Average Target 3,09%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mochtar Riza Pahlevi Tabrani President Director
M. Subuh Wibisono Finance Director
M. Alfan Baharudin President Commissioner
Budhi Darmawan Head-Information Technology
Agung Pratama Director-Operations & Production
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PT TIMAH TBK33.33%1 007
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC.21.97%74 048
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION20.27%60 301
FIRST QUANTUM MINERALS LTD.46.75%24 714
MINING AND METALLURGICAL COMPANY NORILSK NICKEL-93.89%22 271
ANTOFAGASTA PLC27.83%21 973