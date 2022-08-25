Log in
PT TIMAH Tbk : Improving Student Creativity at SMAN 1 Riau Silip,

08/25/2022
Improving Student Creativity at SMAN 1 Riau Silip, PT Timah Tbk Donates Marching Band Equipment Assistance
  • 24 August 2022
SHARE

BANGKA -- To support student creativity and extracurricular activities at SMAN 1 Riau Silip, Riau Silip District, Bangka Regency, PT Timah Tbk provided assistance in procuring marching band equipment for schools.

The assistance for the marching band equipment was handed over by the CSR team of PT Timah Tbk to the Principal of SMAN 1 Riau Silip, Kurniati, Wednesday (24/8/2022).

Kurniati said that the assistance from PT Timah Tbk will be used to add and replace the existing marching band equipment in their school. The reason is, there are still incomplete equipment.

"We will use this assistance to renew and add equipment for the marching band. Because we still lack some equipment," she said.

She said the marching band is also part of education where students are trained to be disciplined, train students to have musical abilities and improve students' skills.

"This marching band is to support children's education to train discipline, teamwork, harmonization, teamwork to improve children's mindset," she said.

She hopes that in the future the students will be able to maximize their practice and increase their creativity.

"Hopefully the synergy with PT Timah Tbk can continue to support educational activities," she said.



PT Timah (Persero) Tbk published this content on 24 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 August 2022 03:40:04 UTC.



