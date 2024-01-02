02 January 2024 SHARE

PANGKALPINANG -- PT Timah Tbk strives to improve public health in mining areas, especially within the company's operational areas. This is also in line with the concept of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), specifically goal 3.

PT Timah Tbk implements the company's Social and Environmental Responsibility (TJSL) program, one of which is in the sector of Improving Access and Quality of Public Health Services. One of the initiatives is the Mobil Sehat program or Oto Sehat.

As a member of the Mining Industry holding MIND ID, PT Timah Tbk has three Mobil Sehat units stationed on Bangka Island, Belitung Island, and Kundur Island. The presence of Mobil Sehat aims to bring healthcare services closer to the community.

Throughout 2023, PT Timah Tbk's Mobil Sehat has served a total of 4,371 residents in the company's operational areas. The Mobil Sehat units have visited 42 locations.

PT Timah Tbk's Mobil Sehat visited 25 areas in Bangka Island, 12 in Belitung Island, and five in the Riau Archipelago. Equipped with professional medical staff, PT Timah Tbk's Mobil Sehat helps bring healthcare services closer to the community, providing basic healthcare services in a friendly manner.

The healthcare services provided in these car units also include health education for the community, promoting healthy lifestyles.

The presence of PT Timah Tbk's Mobil Sehat is always welcomed enthusiastically by the community, as expressed by Abeng (72), a resident of Gemuruh, who received health services from PT Timah Tbk's Mobil Sehat. He expressed great joy with the presence of the Mobil Sehat unit in their village.

He, who has complaints such as swelling in the legs, preventing him from moving around, said, "I am happy and helped by the presence of the Mobil Sehat in in our village. This way, we don't have to go far for health services, especially since my current condition doesn't allow me to travel far due to my leg pain."

Similarly, Rohani (62) is grateful for the presence of PT Timah Tbk's Mobil Sehat unit. In addition to providing free health services, they also receive medications.

Vice Regent of East Belitung, Khairil Anwar, appreciates PT Timah Tbk for providing Mobil Sehat services on Belitung Island, especially in East Belitung. "With the increasing number of patients, the existence of Mobil Sehat is very much needed, and the community feels well served. Moreover, all the medical staff providing services are very competent and seem to be very dedicated," he said. (*)