PT TIMAH Tbk : In conjunction with the 77th Anniversary of the

29 August 2022 SHARE

TANJUNG BATU -- August is synonymous with Independence Month and commemorates the services of the heroes who have fought for Indonesia's independence. Still in the momentum of the 77th Anniversary of the Republic of Indonesia. PT Timah Tbk visited the Tanjung Batu Branch Veterans Legion Office, Kundur District, Karimun Regency, Monday (29/08/2022).

During this visit, PT Timah Tbk, represented by the Head of the Kundur Production Unit, Ari Wibowo, handed over food packages and compensation to veterans.

The assistance of basic food packages and compensation is a form of the company's concern for the freedom fighters. This is also routinely done every year by the company.

Head of the Veterans Legion of Tanjung Batu Branch, Kundur District, M.Arip, through secretary Hardjono, appreciated PT Timah Tbk's concern for veterans.

"I represent the members of the Veterans Legion of Tanjung Batu Branch, Kundur District, thanking PT Timah for the attention and assistance that the company always provides to us," he said.

He said PT Timah Tbk often helps veterans, so they feel cared for.

"We feel happy and happy for the help and attention that is always given by PT Timah Tbk and this is routine every year, hopefully, PT Timah can be more successful in the future," he said.