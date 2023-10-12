12 October 2023 SHARE

PANGKALPINANG -- The Bangka Belitung Islands Province is the largest tin-producing area in Indonesia. To see the history of tin mining in Indonesia and Bangka Belitung, you can visit the Indonesian Tin Museum (MTI) Pangkalpinang.

The Indonesian Tin Museum (MTI) Pangkalpinang, managed by PT Timah Tbk, not only introduces the history of tin but there are many interesting things you can do at the first tin museum in Asia.

One of them is playing with sand using topography augmented reality technology. Through the medium of soft quartz sand, we can learn about the high and low contours of the earth's surface.

Augmented reality topography is a system consisting of a computer, sensors, projector, and sand media that allows users to create topographic surface models in real time visually.

"This system will show color degradation due to differences in height, shape, and density of contour lines as well as simulating the movement of water on the surface of the earth," said Head of the Pangkalpinang Indonesian Tin Museum, M. Taufik.

He continued that with this system, visitors can learn about the concept of elevation surface models such as theories in the fields of geodesy, geography, spatial planning, geology/mining, and hydrology.

"This augmented reality topography using sand has become one of the favorite spots for visitors to try. Especially for children, because it is unique and they can see the color changes," he explained.

After having fun playing with sand, at the Pangkalpinang Indonesian Tin Museum you can also try Virtual Reality (VR) technology. When using it you can feel the sensation of being on a dredger.

Dredgers are one of the mining tools used to mine tin at sea. Here, visitors can also watch the mining process being carried out directly.

The Pangkalpinang Indonesian Tin Museum also has a Mini Studio, where visitors can watch PT Timah Tbk's business processes such as reclamation and CSR programs.

"The Pangkalpinang Indonesian Tin Museum continues to innovate to present new things such as adding to the collection, as well as presenting technological touches that can attract the attention of visitors to come back to the museum," said Taufik.

Until September 2023, the number of visitors who came to MTI Pangkalpinang had reached 13,107 people consisting of students and the general public.

When visiting MTI Pangkalpinang you can also enjoy city tour services, namely touring historical places in Pangkalpinang City using a Pownis, a traditional vehicle for the Bangka people.