PT TIMAH Tbk : It's the Turn of Tempilang Subdistrict Residents to

20 April 2022

WEST BANGKA - Thousands of food packages continue to be distributed by PT Timah Tbk this Ramadan to the community in the company's operational areas. This time, 240 food packages were handed over to residents in four villages in Tempilang District, West Bangka Regency, including Tanjung Niur village, Sinar Sari village, Benteng Kota village and Tempilang village, Wednesday (20/04/2020).

These basic food packages were distributed to economically disadvantaged communities, orphans, the elderly and people with disabilities.

Head of Benteng Kota Village, Safrul appreciates

food package assistance for the community in their village. He said this was not the first time helping the community in his area.

Safrul said that so far the people of their village really feel the presence of PT Timah Tbk in their village.

"Thank God, this is the umpteenth time assistance for our residents. We are very grateful with this assistance, our residents who are less fortunate can be helped. Moreover, we will soon be celebrating Eid al-Fitr, of course with this assistance, it is very, very useful for our residents," he said.

Furthermore, he said that PT Timah Tbk consistently continues to help the community in various sectors.

"If PT Timah never stops providing assistance to our residents, besides that PT Timah is always present, whether it's on weekdays, holidays or even for traditional activities in our village, PT Timah is also there. Hopefully PT Timah can continue to contribute to the wider community and can continue to provide benefits to people in need," said Safrul.

Similarly, Tanjung Niur Village Head, PJ Cupri said that the assistance provided by PT Timah Tbk was a form of the company's concern for the community.

"We are very grateful for this assistance, because with this assistance, PT Timah has once again shown its concern for our residents in need," he said.

According to him, PT Timah Tbk is a company that really cares about the people in Tanjung Niur Village.

Meanwhile, PJ Head of Tempilang Village Dwihandoko also expressed his appreciation for the assistance provided by PT Timah Tbk for its residents. He revealed that so far PT Timah has contributed greatly to its citizens.

"We thank God for the assistance provided by PT Timah for our residents. Hopefully this assistance can help our less fortunate residents. Moreover, PT Timah's contribution to our village is incalculable. Hopefully PT Timah can continue to share with the community , "said Dwihandoko.*