  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Indonesia
  4. INDONESIA STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. PT TIMAH Tbk
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TINS   ID1000111800

PT TIMAH TBK

(TINS)
  Report
End-of-day quote INDONESIA STOCK EXCHANGE  -  04-19
1990.00 IDR   -1.00%
PT TIMAH Tbk : It's the Turn of Tempilang Subdistrict Residents to

04/20/2022 | 10:45pm EDT
It's the Turn of Tempilang Subdistrict Residents to Receive PT Timah Tbk's Basic Food Packages
  • 20 April 2022
*Residents Feel the Contribution of PT Timah Tbk

WEST BANGKA - Thousands of food packages continue to be distributed by PT Timah Tbk this Ramadan to the community in the company's operational areas. This time, 240 food packages were handed over to residents in four villages in Tempilang District, West Bangka Regency, including Tanjung Niur village, Sinar Sari village, Benteng Kota village and Tempilang village, Wednesday (20/04/2020).

These basic food packages were distributed to economically disadvantaged communities, orphans, the elderly and people with disabilities.

Head of Benteng Kota Village, Safrul appreciates
food package assistance for the community in their village. He said this was not the first time helping the community in his area.

Safrul said that so far the people of their village really feel the presence of PT Timah Tbk in their village.

"Thank God, this is the umpteenth time assistance for our residents. We are very grateful with this assistance, our residents who are less fortunate can be helped. Moreover, we will soon be celebrating Eid al-Fitr, of course with this assistance, it is very, very useful for our residents," he said.

Furthermore, he said that PT Timah Tbk consistently continues to help the community in various sectors.

"If PT Timah never stops providing assistance to our residents, besides that PT Timah is always present, whether it's on weekdays, holidays or even for traditional activities in our village, PT Timah is also there. Hopefully PT Timah can continue to contribute to the wider community and can continue to provide benefits to people in need," said Safrul.

Similarly, Tanjung Niur Village Head, PJ Cupri said that the assistance provided by PT Timah Tbk was a form of the company's concern for the community.

"We are very grateful for this assistance, because with this assistance, PT Timah has once again shown its concern for our residents in need," he said.

According to him, PT Timah Tbk is a company that really cares about the people in Tanjung Niur Village.

Meanwhile, PJ Head of Tempilang Village Dwihandoko also expressed his appreciation for the assistance provided by PT Timah Tbk for its residents. He revealed that so far PT Timah has contributed greatly to its citizens.

"We thank God for the assistance provided by PT Timah for our residents. Hopefully this assistance can help our less fortunate residents. Moreover, PT Timah's contribution to our village is incalculable. Hopefully PT Timah can continue to share with the community , "said Dwihandoko.*

Financials
Sales 2022 16 742 B 1,17 B 1,17 B
Net income 2022 1 571 B 0,11 B 0,11 B
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 9,44x
Yield 2022 1,76%
Capitalization 14 821 B 1 033 M 1 033 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,89x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,91x
Nbr of Employees 4 606
Free-Float 35,0%
Chart PT TIMAH TBK
Duration : Period :
PT TIMAH Tbk Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PT TIMAH TBK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 1 990,00 IDR
Average target price 2 115,00 IDR
Spread / Average Target 6,28%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mochtar Riza Pahlevi Tabrani President Director
M. Subuh Wibisono Finance Director
M. Alfan Baharudin President Commissioner
Budhi Darmawan Head-Information Technology
Agung Pratama Director-Operations & Production
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PT TIMAH TBK36.77%1 043
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC.21.35%73 670
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION16.33%56 188
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY MINING AND METALLURGICAL COMPANY NORILSK NICKEL-9.80%37 131
FIRST QUANTUM MINERALS LTD.41.66%22 906
ANTOFAGASTA PLC22.23%21 625