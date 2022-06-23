Log in
    TINS   ID1000111800

PT TIMAH TBK

(TINS)
End-of-day quote INDONESIA STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2022-06-22
1510.00 IDR   -6.50%
06/23PT TIMAH TBK : Help Repair Fishing Boat Moorings in
PU
06/23PT TIMAH TBK : Jumari Presents Raja Laut Seafood Restaurant, Becomes Culinary
PU
06/22PT TIMAH TBK : Obsessed to Help the Family Economy, Andini can
PU
PT TIMAH Tbk : Jumari Presents Raja Laut Seafood Restaurant, Becomes Culinary

06/23/2022 | 11:56pm EDT
Jumari Presents Raja Laut Seafood Restaurant, Becomes Culinary Tourism in Kundur
  • 24 June 2022
*Guided Partners of PT Timah Tbk

SAWANG -- Kundur Island has abundant potential, this is what makes Jumari set up a 'Seafood Laut Jaya' dining hut on the beach with typical Malay seafood in the Mukalimus Hamlet, Sawang Village.

At this restaurant, he sells a variety of legendary Malay specialties such as sour and spicy sauce, crab sauce, and various other types of food.

The man who is often called Igut has been in business for a long time, but he admits that he has not developed much at that time. The reason is, that he does not have much capital to be able to add facilities to his dining hut.

The various challenges they face, but do not make him and his wife, Yanti give up easily. They continue to run this business to the best of their ability.

They hope to develop began to be seen when they received information about the Micro Small Business Funding program (PUMK) from PT Timah Tbk. It is not difficult for them to fulfill the requirements so that they can finally get capital from this program.

"Initially we were constrained by capital because to develop this business we need capital. Finally, I applied for capital to PT Timah Tbk. It turned out to be not difficult, simple, the important thing is that we can complete the requirements," he said.

After becoming a partner of PT Timah Tbk, finally trying to grow he currently has more than three boarding houses. So that it can accommodate more visitors who come.

Disclaimer

PT Timah (Persero) Tbk published this content on 24 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 June 2022 03:55:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 17 243 B 1,16 B 1,16 B
Net income 2022 1 999 B 0,13 B 0,13 B
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 5,63x
Yield 2022 2,32%
Capitalization 11 246 B 758 M 758 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,65x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,67x
Nbr of Employees 4 567
Free-Float 35,0%
Chart PT TIMAH TBK
Duration : Period :
PT TIMAH Tbk Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PT TIMAH TBK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 1 510,00 IDR
Average target price 2 148,33 IDR
Spread / Average Target 42,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mochtar Riza Pahlevi Tabrani President Director
M. Subuh Wibisono Finance Director
M. Alfan Baharudin President Commissioner
Budhi Darmawan Head-Information Technology
Agung Pratama Director-Operations & Production
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PT TIMAH TBK3.78%811
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY MINING AND METALLURGICAL COMPANY NORILSK NICKEL-17.03%53 207
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC.-24.95%45 391
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION-19.72%40 858
ZHEJIANG HUAYOU COBALT CO., LTD8.14%21 535
CHINA MOLYBDENUM CO., LTD.11.92%18 208