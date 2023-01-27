PT TIMAH Tbk : MIND Group Submits CSR for Essential Oil Development

26 January 2023 SHARE

BANGKA BELITUNG -- BUMN MIND ID Mining Industry Holding, or Mining Industry Indonesia, which consists of PT Aneka Tambang Tbk, PT Bukit Asam Tbk, PT Freeport Indonesia, PT Inalum (Persero), PT Timah Tbk and PT Vale handed over the MIND Group CSR Collaboration Program ID for Development of Essential Oil Potentials for Regional Governments in the Bangka Belitung Islands Province Region, at the Mahligai Building, Office of the Governor of Bangka Belitung, Thursday (26/1/2023).

The handover of this CSR was also attended by the Main Commissioner of MIND ID Doni Munardo along with other commissioners, members of the Board of Directors Members of MIND ID Main commissioner of PT Timah Tbk, Alfan Baharudin along with the board of directors and commissioners of the MIND ID Group and the Indonesian Essential Oil Council.

This CSR assistance was symbolically handed over by representatives from members of the MIND ID Group to the Governor of Bangka Belitung, Ridwan Djamaluddin, witnessed by the Main Commissioner.

Assistance in the form of six packages of the MIND ID Group CSR Collaboration Program for the Development of Potential Essential Oils for Regional Governments in the Bangka Belitung Islands Province Region in the form of one unit of distillation machine (distillation) machine with a capacity of one ton, installation and training, construction of a distillation machine site, storage warehouse, motor wagon, and working capital.

This essential oil development program is one of the implementations of the circular economy approach implemented by the MIND ID Group. MIND ID Group encourages the potential of the broom tree in the Bangka Belitung Islands Province to be developed into essential oils.

The Main Commissioner of MIND ID Group, Doni Munardo said the essential oil development program was MIND ID Group's step to encourage a new economy for the people of Bangka Belitung by utilizing their natural potential.

According to him, the potential of the broom-broom tree in Bangka Belitung is not owned by other regions. So his party encouraged the directors of MIND ID and its subsidiaries to collaborate with the Regional Government. Essential oils are also known to be one of the world's trade commodities that have a reasonably wide market share.

Communities around the mine are expected to have added value from developing the Sapu-sapu tree into this essential oil. So that later the mining community can remain prosperous.

"We are designing a sustainable program as a post-mining program, one of which is reclamation with certain plants, namely the broom-sweep tree. Because after we review, many are found here, especially on Belitung Island. So, we will take advantage of that by facilitating training and mentoring to tools -a distillation tool for producing essential oil from the broom tree which has high economic value," he added.

In carrying out its business processes, MIND ID Group maintains a balanced ecosystem and empowers the community so that it can have a sustainable economic impact on the community.

"We want the program presented to be sustainable and the communities around the mine not only live from the mining sector but also get economic benefits from other sectors so that they can provide added value to the community," he said.

Meanwhile, MIND ID Director of Institutional Relations, Dany Amrul Ichdan said the essential development program would form a new ecosystem in the circular economy approach implemented by the MIND ID Group.

He said, in the mining industry's circular economy concept all mining assets, mining products, and post-mining must be able to be monitored, capitalized, and properly utilized so that they can provide added value to the community.

"The essential oil program in Babel is a role model that integrates the three priorities of TJSL and CSR by BUMN Ministerial Regulation No. 5 of 2021 namely the environment, improving the quality of human resources, and fostering partner upgrades," he explained.

This, he said, is in line with the MIND ID sustainability pathway where not only sustainable corporations but also sustainable communities. Support community productivity so that it can provide added economic value for the community and local government.

"We support post-essential oils to be developed into downstream products. We support creating a dashboard for MIND ID group fostered partners in a consolidated manner that contains superior local products to be complemented by e-commerce to enter the digital market so that local wisdom becomes national wisdom and then becomes national wisdom. globally," he said.

The Acting Governor of Bangka Belitung Ridwan Djamaluddin appreciated the MIND ID Group's concrete steps in supporting the economic transformation in Bangka Belitung by developing the potential of the broom tree to become essential oil.

"I am very grateful for the initiation of the MIND ID collaboration program so that later we will form a management unit. The assistance provided by MIND ID is not cheap and will be put to good use. So that the transformation of the economic activities of the people in Babel will be carried out driven by the mining industry," he said.

He hopes that this collaboration can drive the economy in Bangka Belitung. Later, he said, this assistance would be distributed to regencies/cities in Babel.

"This is also a way to turn critical land in Babel into productive land so that it can have an economic impact on the community. We will also invite the millennial generation to take advantage of opportunities," he said.

Chairman of the Indonesian Essential Oil Council, Irdika Mansur, said that the company's reclamation program does not have to be always green, but also has to have a direct economic impact on the community.

"We are very happy and appreciative to the MIND ID Group for raising the essential topic of Community Empowerment on ex-mining land. This is very interesting and can certainly have an economic impact on the community," he said.

Essential oils, he said, have a wide market share because they are used in various industries such as pharmaceuticals, beauty, and others.

"The market share is very broad because it is needed in various industries. The community is also directly involved in this sector, especially with the support of the MIND ID Group," he said