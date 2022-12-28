Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Indonesia
  4. INDONESIA STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. PT TIMAH Tbk
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TINS   ID1000111800

PT TIMAH TBK

(TINS)
  Report
End-of-day quote INDONESIA STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2022-12-27
1165.00 IDR   -0.43%
12/28Pt Timah Tbk : Maintaining Environmental Sustainability With Sustainable Reclamation
PU
12/01Pt Timah Tbk : Receiving Additional Capital from PT Timah Tbk, Kartika
PU
11/25Pt Timah Tbk : Wins Gold Rank Asia Sustainability
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PT TIMAH Tbk : Maintaining Environmental Sustainability With Sustainable Reclamation

12/28/2022 | 11:13pm EST
Maintaining Environmental Sustainability With Sustainable Reclamation
  • 28 December 2022
SHARE

PANGKALPINANG -- Sustainable environmental management is one of PT Timah Tbk's commitments to preserving the environment while increasing the carrying capacity of the environment.

The environmental management program carried out by PT Timah Tbk refers to the applicable regulations. PT Timah Tbk's environmental management efforts are a form of the company's concern for preserving the environment.

PT Timah Tbk carries out environmental management and monitoring to minimize the impact of operational activities on the environment, restore environmental conditions in post-mining areas and improve environmental quality.

One of the environmental management programs carried out by members of the Indonesian mining holding MIND ID is reclamation. The pattern of mining that is carried out offshore and onshore makes PT Timah Tbk carry out reclamation on land and sea.

In carrying out the reclamation, PT Timah Tbk involves the community and stakeholders around the mining site through a partnership pattern.

In 2022, PT Timah Tbk realizes land and sea reclamation in several activities. For land reclamation, reclamation is carried out in the form of revegetation and reclamation in other forms.

As of November 2022, this TINS-coded issuer noted that the land reclamation realization reached 366.5 hectares or 91 percent of the 2022 land reclamation target of 402.5 hectares.

Meanwhile, sea reclamation is carried out by sinking artificial reefs, creating abrasion barriers. Then planting mangroves, monitoring water quality, restocking squid, and restocking mangrove crabs.

Sea reclamation by PT Timah Tbk in 2022 has been realized 100 percent, namely by sinking 1,920 artificial reef units in 11 locations on Bangka Island, restocking 20,000 squids on Bangka Island, and monitoring water quality.

Meanwhile, on Karimun and Kundur Islands, TINS ??has installed 450 meters of abrasion barrier, planted 1.5 hectares of mangroves, and restocked 1,400 mangrove crabs.

Head of Corporate Communications at PT Timah Tbk, Anggi Siahaan, said that the reclamation carried out by PT Timah Tbk was a reflection of the company's commitment to implementing good mining practices.

"The reclamation that is being carried out is part of the company's business process which will continue to be carried out sustainably," said Anggi.

Anggi continued, PT Timah Tbk is committed to carrying out sustainable environmental management to preserve the environment.

PT Timah Tbk's commitment to environmental management has been recognized by various parties. In 2021, PT Timah Tbk received one Gold Rating PROPER award, Two Blue Proper Ratings, and Five Blue Proper Awards for their achievements in implementing the best environmental programs in various production units.

Attachments

Disclaimer

PT Timah (Persero) Tbk published this content on 28 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 December 2022 04:12:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
