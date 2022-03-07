Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Indonesia
  4. INDONESIA STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. PT TIMAH Tbk
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TINS   ID1000111800

PT TIMAH TBK

(TINS)
  Report
Cours en clôture.  End-of-day quote INDONESIA STOCK EXCHANGE  -  03-03
1680 IDR   +5.66%
04:39aPT TIMAH TBK : Managing Ex-Mining Land, in 2022 PT Timah Tbk
PU
03/06PT TIMAH TBK : Lighten the Burden on Residents in the
PU
03/03PT TIMAH TBK : Pipit's Dream to Owns a Clothing Store Comes
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PT TIMAH Tbk : Managing Ex-Mining Land, in 2022 PT Timah Tbk

03/07/2022 | 04:39am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Managing Ex-Mining Land, in 2022 PT Timah Tbk Targets Reclamation of 402 Hectares of Land in Seven Regions
  • 07 March 2022
SHARE

PANGKALPINANG - Sustainable environmental management is one of PT Timah Tbk's commitments in carrying out the mining process. PT Timah Tbk's environmental responsibility is in line with the company's reclamation program.

PT Timah Tbk consistently carries out ex-mining land reclamation, both on land and at sea. This is in line with the mining operations carried out by the company, namely on land and at sea.

In 2022, PT Timah Tbk targets to carry out land reclamation covering an area of ??402.5 hectares. This number has increased compared to 2021, where PT Timah Tbk has reclaimed 400.51 hectares.

This reclamation will be carried out in seven areas, which is in Bangka Regency as much as 135 hectares, West Bangka Regency 60.5 hectares, 12.5 hectares in Central Bangka Regency, 8.5 hectares in South Bangka Regency, 26 hectares in Belitung Regency, 68 hectares in East Belitung Regency, and ??92 hectares in Cross District.

For land reclamation that will be carried out by PT Timah Tbk, it refers to the reclamation document, namely carrying out revegetation activities by planting. The types of plants planted are fastgrowing, such as sea sengon, sea pine, and cashew nuts.

PT Timah Tbk's reclaimed land will also be planted with productive crops, such as oil palm, rubber and fruit trees such as citrus, avocado and hybrid coconut.

PT Timah Tbk has also carried out an integrated reclamation located in Kampoeng Air Jangkang Reclamation in Merawang District, Bangka Regency. Where Kampoeng Air Reclamation of Jangkang carries the concept of agro edu ecotourism.

Not only in the Kampoeng Air Jangkang Reclamation, PT Timah Tbk has also developed an integrated reclamation area in Selinsing Reclamation Village in East Belitung Regency. Here, ex-mining land is managed into various uses, such as nursery, seeding and breeding areas.

As for sea reclamation, this year PT Timah Tbk targets to sink 1,920 units of artificial reef which will become a breeding ground for fish. This sea reclamation will be submerged at 11 points in the Province of the Bangka Belitung Islands.

The sinking of artificial reefs was carried out on Panjang Island, Karang Rulak, Rambak, Tuing Waters, Putri Island, Tanjung Melala, Malang Gantang, Tanjung Ular, Karang Aji, Pelepas Island and Tanjung Kubu.

The Corporate Secretary of PT Timah Tbk, Abdullah Umar Baswedan said, PT Timah Tbk carried out a sustainable mining process, environmental aspects and management of ex-mining land became one of the company's priorities.

"The mining process carried out by PT Timah is carried out in a sustainable manner and follows applicable regulations. The reclamation aspect is a regulatory mandate. In addition, PT Timah Tbk carries out environmental management responsibilities by structuring ex-mining land," Abdullah said.

He said that in carrying out the reclamation, PT Timah Tbk also empowered the surrounding community, for example the community was invited to be involved in maintaining and caring for plants on ex-mining land.

For sea reclamation, even PT Timah Tbk involves groups of local fishermen to build artificial reefs to sinking and maintenance.

"The community empowerment program is carried out in several schemes, such as in Belitung, the Company cooperates with BUMDes to carry out the reclamation of former mines. Then with the community, for example, the community provides plant seeds, the company cooperates with Gapoktan. So that this reclamation will also have an economic impact on the community," he said.

Abdullah said that mining activities cannot be denied by changing the landscape, for that the company as much as possible to minimize the impact on the environment by implementing Good Mining Practices in the company's business processes.

"As a mining company, we are aware of changes in the landscape, for that the company is consistent in reclamation and maintaining biodiversity. In the production process, the company always prioritizes the precautionary principle to minimize operational impacts," he said.*

Disclaimer

PT Timah (Persero) Tbk published this content on 07 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 March 2022 09:38:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about PT TIMAH TBK
04:39aPT TIMAH TBK : Managing Ex-Mining Land, in 2022 PT Timah Tbk
PU
03/06PT TIMAH TBK : Lighten the Burden on Residents in the
PU
03/03PT TIMAH TBK : Pipit's Dream to Owns a Clothing Store Comes
PU
03/03PT TIMAH TBK : Silver Craftsmen in Kundur Can Survive Amid the
PU
03/03PT TIMAH TBK : Riduan is Finally Able to Re-open a Grocery
PU
03/03PT TIMAH TBK : Increase Farming Community Interest, PT Timah Help Kulur
PU
03/02PT TIMAH TBK : Spreading Nets Near Operating Dredgers, Fishermen Get Lots
PU
03/01PT TIMAH TBK : Wow, Belitung Island Has a Sambar Deer Breeding
PU
03/01PT TIMAH TBK : Improving Facilities at the Al-Birru Islamic Boarding School,
PU
03/01PT TIMAH TBK : Support the Construction of Tahfiz Nurul Malik Islamic
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 13 647 B 0,95 B 0,95 B
Net income 2021 943 B 0,07 B 0,07 B
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 13,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 12 512 B 870 M 870 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,92x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,86x
Nbr of Employees 4 333
Free-Float 35,0%
Chart PT TIMAH TBK
Duration : Period :
PT TIMAH Tbk Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PT TIMAH TBK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 1 680,00 IDR
Average target price 1 500,00 IDR
Spread / Average Target -10,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mochtar Riza Pahlevi Tabrani President Director
M. Subuh Wibisono Finance Director
M. Alfan Baharudin President Commissioner
Budhi Darmawan Head-Information Technology
Agung Pratama Director-Operations & Production
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PT TIMAH TBK15.46%870
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC.20.08%72 899
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION24.13%59 218
ZHEJIANG HUAYOU COBALT CO., LTD1.31%21 600
FIRST QUANTUM MINERALS LTD.27.16%20 686
ANTOFAGASTA PLC14.46%19 959