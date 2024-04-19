19 April 2024 SHARE

PANGKALPINANG -- Assistant Deputy for Mineral and Coal Industry at the Ministry of State-Owned Enterprises (BUMN) Muhammad Khoerur Roziqin together with MIND ID Finance Director Akhmad Fazri carried out a working visit to PT Timah, Wednesday (17/4/202).

The arrival of the Assistant Deputy Minister for the Mineral and Coal Industry and MIND ID was welcomed directly by the Main Director of PT Timah Ahmad Dani Virsal along with the Board of Directors of PT Timah in the Main Meeting Room.

Muhammad Khoerur Roziqin conveyed that they had come to find out about the company's business processes, PT Timah's performance, and the strategic steps and challenges faced by PT Timah in running its business.

"We hastened our visit to PT Timah because we wanted to know about several things, I am also new to the Assistant Deputy for the Mineral and Coal Industry, and so far I have been in banking. Of course, the challenges we face are also different," he said.

He encouraged PT Timah to remain focused on its work so that it can provide optimal contributions to the nation and state.

Likewise, MIND ID Finance Director Akhmad Fazri said, that with all the dynamics facing PT Timah, MIND ID together with the Ministry of BUMN wants PT Timah to be successful again.

"With all the dynamics, MIND ID and the Ministry of BUMN want to see that PT Timah can recover with government support from a regulatory perspective. For example, tin has now become a strategic mineral, one of which is to secure the mining business with regulations," he said.

He hopes that the transformation carried out by PT Timah can bring tin back to its former glory.

President Director of PT Timah Ahmad Dani Virsal explained the company's business processes, company performance, global tin business map, Indonesian tin ecosystem, strategic issues faced by PT Timah, and proposals for improving tin governance.

"Indonesia is one of the world's tin producers, it's just that there have been many dynamics that have occurred in the tin mining business for a long time. And currently, Indonesia can't even be a price maker for tin prices," he said.

PT Timah said he also appreciates the steps taken by the Attorney General's Office and the Government to support improvements in Indonesia's tin trade and governance so that natural tin resources can make maximum contributions to the nation and state.

Apart from listening to presentations and discussions with the PT Timah Board of Directors, the Ministry of BUMN and MIND ID teams also saw firsthand the mining process on the Paramruay 3 Suction Production Vessel (KIP) in Muntok sea waters, West Bangka Regency.

Not only that, they also saw firsthand the process of processing tin from starting to turning it into tin bars at the Muntok Metallurgical Unit. (*)