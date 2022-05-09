Log in
PT TIMAH Tbk : Momentum of National Education Day, PT Timah Tbk

05/09/2022 | 05:22am EDT
Momentum of National Education Day, PT Timah Tbk Provides Tuition Fees for Dio Fikri
  • 09 May 2022
SHARE

KARIMUN -- The education sector is one of PT Timah Tbk's priorities in improving the quality of Human Resources (HR), especially the community around the mine. Various educational programs such as scholarships, educational funding assistance, as well as programs to improve educational facilities and infrastructure.

Still coinciding with the momentum of National Education Day which fell on Monday (2/5/2022), PT Timah Tbk again gave up educational funding for students from Karimun Regency, Dio Fikri, who was currently studying in Pekanbaru, Riau.

This tuition assistance was received directly by Dio Fikri's parents, Zafrullah some time ago at the PT Timah Tbk Office of the Kundur Production Unit.

Zafrullah couldn't hold back his emotions when he received assistance from PT Timah Tbk. He told that his son is currently struggling to pay for his thesis and other things.

He is endlessly grateful after receiving assistance from PT Timah Tbk so that his son can continue his education.

"I am really happy and happy because with this help my child can continue his studies," said Zafrullah.

According to him, with the current economic conditions plus he is only a casual worker with uncertain income, a helping hand from PT Timah Tbk to help pay for his children's education is really needed.

"I hope that in the future my child will be successful. Once again I thank PT Timah Tbk for helping my child's education," he said.

Disclaimer

PT Timah (Persero) Tbk published this content on 09 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 May 2022 09:21:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 16 742 B 1,16 B 1,16 B
Net income 2022 1 571 B 0,11 B 0,11 B
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 8,80x
Yield 2022 1,89%
Capitalization 13 816 B 955 M 955 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,83x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,85x
Nbr of Employees 4 606
Free-Float 35,0%
Income Statement Evolution
Mochtar Riza Pahlevi Tabrani President Director
M. Subuh Wibisono Finance Director
M. Alfan Baharudin President Commissioner
Budhi Darmawan Head-Information Technology
Agung Pratama Director-Operations & Production
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PT TIMAH TBK27.49%955
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC.-9.23%57 488
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION-0.49%48 388
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY MINING AND METALLURGICAL COMPANY NORILSK NICKEL-5.62%48 377
FIRST QUANTUM MINERALS LTD.9.08%18 255
ANTOFAGASTA PLC8.85%17 634