Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Indonesia
  4. INDONESIA STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. PT TIMAH Tbk
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TINS   ID1000111800

PT TIMAH TBK

(TINS)
  Report
End-of-day quote INDONESIA STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2022-06-20
1735.00 IDR   +2.97%
06/20PT TIMAH TBK : Strengthening MSME Capital, PT Timah Tbk Disburses IDR
PU
06/20PT TIMAH TBK : TPQ Al Fallah Teluk Uma Receives Aid from
PU
06/20PT TIMAH TBK : Involving the Community to Build Abrasion Retaining Embankments,
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PT TIMAH Tbk : Obsessed to Help the Family Economy, Andini can

06/22/2022 | 01:25am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Obsessed to Help the Family Economy, Andini can Finally Pass the PT Timah Tbk Scholarship Class Program
  • 22 June 2022
SHARE
*Fasting as a Sign of Gratitude

WEST BANGKA -- Andini Purwati (15) is grateful to have passed the selection for the PT Timah Tbk Scholarship Class program at SMAN 1 Pemali which was announced on Tuesday (21/6/2022).

Not only Andini, but there are also seven other students from West Bangka who passed the PT Timah Tbk Scholarship Class program at SMAN 1 Pemali for the 2022/2023 Academic Year.

"Alhamdulillah, grateful, happy to be accepted at PT Timah's flagship school, as a form of gratitude, Dini will fast for one day," said this PGRI Kundi junior high school student.

Erwan Budiansah (34) and Rima (31)'s daughter admitted that the selection process was not easy. However, thanks to his efforts and prayers he was able to pass the selection.

"During the selection, at first it was a bit difficult, but keep trying, learning, finally the burden can be passed with mediocrity, more relaxed, and Alhamdulillah passed, and waiting for further notification," she explained.

She was motivated to take part in the PT Timah Tbk scholarship class program at SMAN 1 Pemali because she wanted to continue her education and be able to help the family's economy.

"I want to continue my education, but also want to help my parents. Because I often get sick, and the family's economy," she said

In line with Andini's parents, Rima (31) also continues to be grateful that her daughter can be accepted into the PT Timah Tbk scholarship class program.

"I am very grateful to the Almighty, my child was accepted. I am very happy, if not in this way, I don't know how to take the path of education for children, because we are an underprivileged family," explained Rima.

Meanwhile, Deputy Regent of West Bangka Bong Ming Ming appreciated the students from West Bangka being able to pass the scholarship class program from PT Timah Tbk.

"First, we from the West Bangka Regional Government are grateful that it means the quality of the children
in terms of education increased, exceeding other districts. Because to enter the PT Timah scholarship class program is not easy, you have to take a test and so on," said Bong Ming Ming.

In addition, he also applauds PT Timah Tbk who has consistently supported the education sector. He advised that students who graduate can take advantage of this opportunity to gain knowledge as well as possible.

"We are also grateful and proud of PT Timah who cares about education, what I understand is that PT Timah's flagship school is not arbitrary. For children, it is safe to go to a good place to study, as West Bangka hopes in the future," he hoped.

Student Motivation School

PGRI Principal Kundi Ibnu Hamid said Andini Purwati was one of the outstanding students at the school, the school supported her students to continue their education at the flagship school of PT Timah.

"Andini Purwati is a good student, from elementary to junior high her achievements stand out. That's why we help her participate in selecting PT Timah's flagship school. Because of an underprivileged family, she has the motivation to help her family. Congratulations to Andini and thank you to PT Timah," said Ibnu.

Similarly, the supervising teacher of SMPN 1 Jebus Muhammad Yuda Apriansah said his school provided motivation for his students to be able to continue their studies in the PT Timah Tbk scholarship class program at SMAN 1 Pemali.

"We have known for a long time that the PT Timah Tbk scholarship class program is of high quality. Every year we motivate students to register, even the alumni of SMP N 1 Jebus who are studying there also motivate their juniors. This year two students qualify for the program at PT Timah's flagship school," he said

Rian advised his students to be able to study well to make their parents, region, and the school proud.

"Thank you to PT Timah for providing quality education. Hopefully, it will continue to be victorious and be able to maintain excellent schools," he concluded.

Disclaimer

PT Timah (Persero) Tbk published this content on 22 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 June 2022 05:24:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about PT TIMAH TBK
06/20PT TIMAH TBK : Strengthening MSME Capital, PT Timah Tbk Disburses IDR
PU
06/20PT TIMAH TBK : TPQ Al Fallah Teluk Uma Receives Aid from
PU
06/20PT TIMAH TBK : Involving the Community to Build Abrasion Retaining Embankments,
PU
06/17PT TIMAH TBK : Inviting the Community to Maintain Environmental Cleanliness, PT
PU
06/17PT TIMAH TBK : Providing Social Security to Fishermen, PT Timah Tbk
PU
06/17PT TIMAH TBK : Even though it was raining, the residents of
PU
06/14PT TIMAH TBK : Help Relieve Medical Expenses for
PU
06/03PT TIMAH TBK : Commemorating World Environment Day, PT Timah Tbk Plants
PU
06/03PT TIMAH TBK : Al Hikmah Mosque in Rambat Village Receives Assistance
PU
06/02PT TIMAH TBK : From Catfish Cultivation, Sutarto Can Pocket a Turnover
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 17 243 B 1,16 B 1,16 B
Net income 2022 1 999 B 0,13 B 0,13 B
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 6,47x
Yield 2022 2,02%
Capitalization 12 922 B 871 M 871 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,75x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,77x
Nbr of Employees 4 567
Free-Float 35,0%
Chart PT TIMAH TBK
Duration : Period :
PT TIMAH Tbk Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PT TIMAH TBK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 1 735,00 IDR
Average target price 2 148,33 IDR
Spread / Average Target 23,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mochtar Riza Pahlevi Tabrani President Director
M. Subuh Wibisono Finance Director
M. Alfan Baharudin President Commissioner
Budhi Darmawan Head-Information Technology
Agung Pratama Director-Operations & Production
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PT TIMAH TBK19.24%871
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY MINING AND METALLURGICAL COMPANY NORILSK NICKEL-17.56%53 018
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC.-18.96%49 014
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION-10.35%42 868
ZHEJIANG HUAYOU COBALT CO., LTD5.49%21 630
SHANGHAI PUTAILAI NEW ENERGY TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.1.55%17 393