  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Indonesia
  4. INDONESIA STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. PT TIMAH Tbk
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TINS   ID1000111800

PT TIMAH TBK

(TINS)
  Report
03:42aPT TIMAH TBK : Realizing Habitable Houses, PT Timah Tbk Renovates 11
PU
03:32aPT TIMAH TBK : Penyusuk Beach Tour is Getting More Beautiful and
PU
01/14PT TIMAH TBK : After Becoming a Foster Partner of PT Timah
PU
PT TIMAH Tbk : Penyusuk Beach Tour is Getting More Beautiful and

01/19/2022 | 03:32am EST
Penyusuk Beach Tour is Getting More Beautiful and Comfortable, PT Timah Tbk Completes Facilities and Infrastructure 17 January 2022

BANGKA -- Penyusuk Beach has charming tourism potential, has a stretch of granite and white sand that makes this beach even more exotic. The beach, which is located at the northern tip of Bangka Island, is crowded with residents on weekends.

Besides having a beautiful beach, Serangan Beach is also the entrance to Putri Island. Where Putri Island is only 700 meters from Penyesuk Beach, on Putri Island usually tourists can snorkel to see the underwater beauty.At present, Serangan Beach and Putri Island are managed by the Pessuk Tourism Awareness Group (Pokdarwis) chaired by Akli Sahari. Various arrangements were made to beautify one of the tourist areas in Bangka Regency.

In organizing tourism at Serangan Beach, PT Timah Tbk participates in completing the facilities and infrastructure to develop this tourist area. This support is carried out on an ongoing basis. Akli Sahari said that the number of tourist visits reached thousands of people every week, this made them more enthusiastic to develop tourism, especially with the support from PT Timah Tbk.

He said that PT Timah Tbk had provided assistance in the form of the landmark of the Serangan beach, toilets, prayer rooms, boats and snorkeling equipment. This is to support underwater tourism. Even recently, PT Timah Tbk submerged FADs to create a coral garden in the Putri Island area.

To increase the comfort of tourists, PT Timah Tbk again handed over six units of saung in the beach area which can later be used by visitors to relax on the beach of Penyesuk.

"So far, we have been constrained by several facilities. Thank God PT Timah Tbk has helped by adding more facilities by providing six units of huts. Before there was a hut, visitors sat in an irregular manner and seemed less tidy, but now they are more organized," said the man who is often called Mang Akli when receiving assistance from PT Timah Tbk, Monday (17/1/2022).

For him, the more complete facilities and infrastructure on the beach can increase the comfort of tourists and of course become a special attraction."We are grateful for all the assistance provided by PT Timah, only to PT Timah. We are asking for assistance to increase tourism on the Penyusuk Beach and its huts, if we can add more," he said.

Not only for the advancement of the tourism sector, the support facilities provided by PT Timah Tbk make MSME players happy because of the increased sales turnover. Siti is one of them, an MSME actor who sells a variety of food and drinks at the Turtle Beach. He said that his profits had increased by as much as 50% from before. "Every Saturday and Sunday I sell bakwan, empek-empek, meatballs, chicken noodles and drinks such as coffee, iced tea, bottled drinks and so on. But on weekdays I only sell instant food and drinks normally," he said.

"After the more complete facilities provided by PT Timah for Serangan Beach, visitors are getting more crowded and my sales profit has increased by almost 50%," he added.

He thanked PT Timah Tbk for helping him increase his sales profit."I am very happy with the tourism support provided by PT Timah, not only making tourism more advanced, but making MSMEs more prosperous," she said. (**)

PT Timah (Persero) Tbk published this content on 17 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 January 2022 08:31:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
