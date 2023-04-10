Advanced search
    TINS   ID1000111800

PT TIMAH TBK

(TINS)
  Report
End-of-day quote INDONESIA STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2023-04-05
1000.00 IDR   -1.96%
04:36aPt Timah Tbk : Protecting the Coastal Ecosystem, PT Timah Tbk Releases
PU
04/05Pt Timah Tbk : Analyst Meeting Full Year 2022
PU
03/16PT TIMAH Tbk Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PT TIMAH Tbk : Protecting the Coastal Ecosystem, PT Timah Tbk Releases

04/10/2023 | 04:36am EDT
Protecting the Coastal Ecosystem, PT Timah Tbk Releases 600 Crab Seeds on Kundur Beach
  • 10 April 2023
SHARE

KUNDUR -- To maintain the preservation of the mangrove crab population according to their habitat, PT Timah Tbk conducted a restocking of 600 mud crabs at Kundur Beach, Monday (10/3/2023).

This year, PT Timah Tbk plans to restock 1,400 mud crabs. This is the company's effort to preserve the coastal environment.

Apart from planting mangroves, PT Timah Tbk also releases mangrove crab seeds into nature to maintain the crab population. So that later these crabs can develop properly and naturally.

The restocking of crabs is also expected to have an economic impact on local fishermen. So that in addition to protecting the environment, fishermen can feel the economic benefits.

Head of the Fisherman Village of Gemuruh H. Idrus, he strongly supports the activities carried out by PT Timah Tbk, because it will have a direct impact on them.

"I feel happy and really support the mangrove crab seed restocking program. As fishermen, we are very happy because later it will have a positive impact on us, besides that the surrounding environment will definitely be well maintained," he said.

In addition, he said mud crabs are a commodity that has high economic value. Moreover, the current demand is quite a lot in line with the growth of seafood restaurants.

"We know that currently people really like seafood, especially crabs that have become mandatory in seafood dishes besides shrimp and squid and currently there are many seafood restaurants," he said.

He hopes that in the future the squid restocking program carried out by PT Timah Tbk can be carried out in a sustainable manner so that the benefits can continue to be felt by fishermen. (*)

Attachments

Disclaimer

PT Timah (Persero) Tbk published this content on 10 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 April 2023 08:35:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
