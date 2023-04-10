PT TIMAH Tbk : Protecting the Coastal Ecosystem, PT Timah Tbk Releases

10 April 2023 SHARE

KUNDUR -- To maintain the preservation of the mangrove crab population according to their habitat, PT Timah Tbk conducted a restocking of 600 mud crabs at Kundur Beach, Monday (10/3/2023).

This year, PT Timah Tbk plans to restock 1,400 mud crabs. This is the company's effort to preserve the coastal environment.

Apart from planting mangroves, PT Timah Tbk also releases mangrove crab seeds into nature to maintain the crab population. So that later these crabs can develop properly and naturally.

The restocking of crabs is also expected to have an economic impact on local fishermen. So that in addition to protecting the environment, fishermen can feel the economic benefits.

Head of the Fisherman Village of Gemuruh H. Idrus, he strongly supports the activities carried out by PT Timah Tbk, because it will have a direct impact on them.

"I feel happy and really support the mangrove crab seed restocking program. As fishermen, we are very happy because later it will have a positive impact on us, besides that the surrounding environment will definitely be well maintained," he said.

In addition, he said mud crabs are a commodity that has high economic value. Moreover, the current demand is quite a lot in line with the growth of seafood restaurants.

"We know that currently people really like seafood, especially crabs that have become mandatory in seafood dishes besides shrimp and squid and currently there are many seafood restaurants," he said.

He hopes that in the future the squid restocking program carried out by PT Timah Tbk can be carried out in a sustainable manner so that the benefits can continue to be felt by fishermen. (*)