PT TIMAH Tbk : Provide Free Health Services, Mobil Sehat PT Timah

07/18/2022 | 01:24am EDT
Provide Free Health Services, Mobil Sehat PT Timah Tbk Presents at the 76th Anniversary of New Villages in East Belitung
  • 17 July 2022
EAST BELITUNG -- PT Timah Tbk's healthy car service continues to provide services to the community in its operational area. Not only visiting the villages, Mobil Sehat also provides health services in various community activities.

This time, PT Timah Tbk's Mobil Sehat was present at the 67th Anniversary of Desa Baru at Serdang Beach, Desa Baru, Manggar District, Sunday (17/7/2022).

A total of 104 people used health services to check their health conditions.

Among them, Nur Isnaini (55) who appreciated the healthy car service of PT Timah Tbk, because it was very good in terms of service, consultation and others.

"Alhamdulillah, it's good, PT Timah Tbk is very good, hopefully this program will continue," she said.

Similarly, Sajianto (57) said that this was his first time experiencing the Mobil Sehat services of PT Timah Tbk and he was quite impressed with the health services.

"Good service, friendly staff and we hope this Mobil Sehat will continue to be present," he said.

Ramla (69) is also the first time for treatment in the healthy car PT Timah Tbk, he also said the car service was very good. Because he checked all the complaints in the car

"The doctor's service is good, the service is also good, the atmosphere in the car is comfortable, and it's free too," he said.

Therefore, he hopes that the free health service will continue to be present for the people of Belitong Island.

Meanwhile, the Head of Baru Village, Husnul Khalik, thanked PT Timah Tbk for bringing a healthy car for the 67th Anniversary of the New Village.

"People who seek treatment are also enthusiastic, because the people of Desa Baru are far enough to get health facilities," he said.

Disclaimer

PT Timah (Persero) Tbk published this content on 17 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 July 2022 05:23:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
