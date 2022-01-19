PT TIMAH Tbk : Realizing Habitable Houses, PT Timah Tbk Renovates 11

19 January 2022

KARIMUN -- To create livable houses for fishing communities, PT Timah Tbk provided renovation funds for 11 units of fishermen's houses in Tebing Village and Teluk Uma Village in 2022.

This fisherman's house renovation assistance is a commitment of PT Timah Tbk to create livable houses for the community, as well as to support the government's program to eradicate uninhabitable houses. The livable house program was enthusiastically welcomed by the community, one of them was Sartini. She said that she had lived in the house for 17 years with her husband and children.

"As a wife who really understands her husband's work with uncertain income. Sometimes it's just enough to eat, I feel grateful, being able to have a simple house is also grateful," she said.

Although he admits, during high tide, seawater enters the house. With the house renovation costs from PT Timah Tbk, his party plans to build a higher foundation."With the help of PT Timah, the plan is to build the foundation of the house to be raised so that when the tide is high, water will no longer enter the house," she said.

She appreciates PT Timah Tbk for helping them, so far according to him the CSR provided by PT Timah really targets people in need."My family and I thank PT Timah for the assistance that has been given to the community, especially fishermen. PT Timah's CSR assistance has really helped the community and is right on target," she explained.

Meanwhile, the Chief Fisherman of Teluk Uma Village, Zulnaidi, appreciated PT Timah Tbk for helping fishermen to renovate their houses."Hopefully this program can continue for our fellow fishermen who haven't received it this year. Because as we all know, many of my fishermen really need help to renovate their houses," she said.

He considered that PT Timah Tbk had been consistent in distributing its CSR to the community, especially fishermen in Teluk Uma Village."Hopefully in the future PT Timah's attention to fishing communities in Karimun Regency can continue and the harmonization that has been established can be improved in the following years," she concluded.