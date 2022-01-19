Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Indonesia
  4. INDONESIA STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. PT TIMAH Tbk
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TINS   ID1000111800

PT TIMAH TBK

(TINS)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote INDONESIA STOCK EXCHANGE - 01/18
1365 IDR   +0.74%
03:42aPT TIMAH TBK : Realizing Habitable Houses, PT Timah Tbk Renovates 11
PU
03:32aPT TIMAH TBK : Penyusuk Beach Tour is Getting More Beautiful and
PU
01/14PT TIMAH TBK : After Becoming a Foster Partner of PT Timah
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PT TIMAH Tbk : Realizing Habitable Houses, PT Timah Tbk Renovates 11

01/19/2022 | 03:42am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Realizing Habitable Houses, PT Timah Tbk Renovates 11 Fishermen's House Units in Tebing and Teluk Uma Villages 19 January 2022

KARIMUN -- To create livable houses for fishing communities, PT Timah Tbk provided renovation funds for 11 units of fishermen's houses in Tebing Village and Teluk Uma Village in 2022.

This fisherman's house renovation assistance is a commitment of PT Timah Tbk to create livable houses for the community, as well as to support the government's program to eradicate uninhabitable houses. The livable house program was enthusiastically welcomed by the community, one of them was Sartini. She said that she had lived in the house for 17 years with her husband and children.

"As a wife who really understands her husband's work with uncertain income. Sometimes it's just enough to eat, I feel grateful, being able to have a simple house is also grateful," she said.

Although he admits, during high tide, seawater enters the house. With the house renovation costs from PT Timah Tbk, his party plans to build a higher foundation."With the help of PT Timah, the plan is to build the foundation of the house to be raised so that when the tide is high, water will no longer enter the house," she said.

She appreciates PT Timah Tbk for helping them, so far according to him the CSR provided by PT Timah really targets people in need."My family and I thank PT Timah for the assistance that has been given to the community, especially fishermen. PT Timah's CSR assistance has really helped the community and is right on target," she explained.

Meanwhile, the Chief Fisherman of Teluk Uma Village, Zulnaidi, appreciated PT Timah Tbk for helping fishermen to renovate their houses."Hopefully this program can continue for our fellow fishermen who haven't received it this year. Because as we all know, many of my fishermen really need help to renovate their houses," she said.

He considered that PT Timah Tbk had been consistent in distributing its CSR to the community, especially fishermen in Teluk Uma Village."Hopefully in the future PT Timah's attention to fishing communities in Karimun Regency can continue and the harmonization that has been established can be improved in the following years," she concluded. (**)

Disclaimer

PT Timah (Persero) Tbk published this content on 19 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 January 2022 08:41:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about PT TIMAH TBK
03:42aPT TIMAH TBK : Realizing Habitable Houses, PT Timah Tbk Renovates 11
PU
03:32aPT TIMAH TBK : Penyusuk Beach Tour is Getting More Beautiful and
PU
01/14PT TIMAH TBK : After Becoming a Foster Partner of PT Timah
PU
01/13PT TIMAH TBK : Sports Facilities for Residents of Sawang Village
PU
01/13PT TIMAH TBK : Collaboration with Fishermen, PT Timah Tbk Sinks 50
PU
01/11PT TIMAH TBK : Even Though It's Raining, Bakit Villagers Are Still
PU
01/11PT TIMAH TBK : Preserving Marawis Art, PT Timah Gives Art Tools
PU
01/07PT TIMAH TBK : 2021 TINS Record Zero Fatality
PU
01/04PT TIMAH TBK : Consistently Do Reclamation, This is PT Timah Tbk's
PU
2021PT TIMAH TBK : Sustainable Environmental Management, PT Timah Tbk Wins 2021
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 13 647 B 0,96 B 0,96 B
Net income 2021 943 B 0,07 B 0,07 B
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 10,8x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 10 166 B 709 M 712 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,74x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,70x
Nbr of Employees 4 333
Free-Float -
Chart PT TIMAH TBK
Duration : Period :
PT TIMAH Tbk Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PT TIMAH TBK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 1 365,00 IDR
Average target price 1 500,00 IDR
Spread / Average Target 9,89%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mochtar Riza Pahlevi Tabrani President Director
M. Subuh Wibisono Finance Director
M. Alfan Baharudin President Commissioner
Budhi Darmawan Head-Information Technology
Agung Pratama Director-Operations & Production
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PT TIMAH TBK-6.19%709
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC.6.13%65 039
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION11.08%52 995
MINING AND METALLURGICAL COMPANY NORILSK NICKEL-12.80%41 227
ZHEJIANG HUAYOU COBALT CO., LTD-3.77%20 405
ANTOFAGASTA PLC7.51%19 266