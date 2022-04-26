PT TIMAH Tbk : Rizki Able to Pray Eid Al-Fitr with New

26 April 2022 SHARE

KARIMUN -- Sharing the joy ahead of Eid Al-Fitr 1443 Hijriah, PT Timah Tbk supported 200 orphans in Tebing and West Kundur Districts, Monday (25/4/2022).

PT Timah Tbk provides prayer equipment and compensation for orphans to celebrate Eid which is still a few days away. This donation for orphans is a routine program carried out by PT Timah Tbk.

This compensation was symbolically handed over by the Head of the Kundur Production Unit, Ari Wibowo, accompanied by the Deputy Head of the Kundur Production Unit, Anton Saputra and the PPM Coordinator Eka Budhy Susanto.

One of the recipients of compensation, Rizki (6), a resident of Kampung Baru, Sawang Village, West Kundur District, looks happy when he receives a gift from PT Timah.

"Thank you PT Timah for the gift given to me. Thank God, I will be able to use new cloths and caps later for Eid prayers," he said.

Rizki's parents, Siti (42) admitted that they were happy with the assistance from PT Timah Tbk. She said that apart from receiving compensation for her child, her family also received

"Alhamdulillah, thanks to Ramadan this year, I am happy because apart from getting the basic food packages, my children also receive gifts. PT Timah's concern for the underprivileged is very good and there is no doubt," she said.

In line with Rizki, Cahaya Bintang (15) from Teluk Uma Village, Tebing District also expressed his joy and happiness in getting an Eid gift from PT Timah.

"Hopefully PT Timah will remain victorious and can continue to share with orphans and underprivileged communities," he said.

Meanwhile, the Head of South Sawang Village, Nur Aini, appreciated PT Timah and the management for the food assistance as well as compensation for the orphans in South Sawang Village.

"Of course this will really help our less fortunate residents to welcome Eid al-Fitr. We thank PT Timah, because through PT Timah there is sustenance for the underprivileged and this is very helpful," she said.

Similar to the West Kundur sub-district head, Azman said, PT Timah Tbk has consistently helped the community.

"On behalf of the West Kundur District, I would like to thank PT Timah Tbk for consistently and continuously helping our community," he said.*