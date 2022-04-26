Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Indonesia
  4. INDONESIA STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. PT TIMAH Tbk
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TINS   ID1000111800

PT TIMAH TBK

(TINS)
  Report
End-of-day quote INDONESIA STOCK EXCHANGE  -  04-24
1875.00 IDR   -3.10%
04/25PT TIMAH TBK : Thousands of Residents in Karimun Regency Receive PT
PU
04/25PT TIMAH TBK : Ahead of Eid Al-Fitr 1443 Hijriah, PT Timah
PU
04/25PT TIMAH TBK : Supporting Ramadan Activities at Mosques, PT Timah Tbk
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PT TIMAH Tbk : Rizki Able to Pray Eid Al-Fitr with New

04/26/2022 | 12:10am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Rizki Able to Pray Eid Al-Fitr with New Sarong and Cap, Receives Prayer Equipment from PT Timah Tbk
  • 26 April 2022
SHARE

KARIMUN -- Sharing the joy ahead of Eid Al-Fitr 1443 Hijriah, PT Timah Tbk supported 200 orphans in Tebing and West Kundur Districts, Monday (25/4/2022).

PT Timah Tbk provides prayer equipment and compensation for orphans to celebrate Eid which is still a few days away. This donation for orphans is a routine program carried out by PT Timah Tbk.

This compensation was symbolically handed over by the Head of the Kundur Production Unit, Ari Wibowo, accompanied by the Deputy Head of the Kundur Production Unit, Anton Saputra and the PPM Coordinator Eka Budhy Susanto.

One of the recipients of compensation, Rizki (6), a resident of Kampung Baru, Sawang Village, West Kundur District, looks happy when he receives a gift from PT Timah.

"Thank you PT Timah for the gift given to me. Thank God, I will be able to use new cloths and caps later for Eid prayers," he said.

Rizki's parents, Siti (42) admitted that they were happy with the assistance from PT Timah Tbk. She said that apart from receiving compensation for her child, her family also received

"Alhamdulillah, thanks to Ramadan this year, I am happy because apart from getting the basic food packages, my children also receive gifts. PT Timah's concern for the underprivileged is very good and there is no doubt," she said.

In line with Rizki, Cahaya Bintang (15) from Teluk Uma Village, Tebing District also expressed his joy and happiness in getting an Eid gift from PT Timah.

"Hopefully PT Timah will remain victorious and can continue to share with orphans and underprivileged communities," he said.

Meanwhile, the Head of South Sawang Village, Nur Aini, appreciated PT Timah and the management for the food assistance as well as compensation for the orphans in South Sawang Village.

"Of course this will really help our less fortunate residents to welcome Eid al-Fitr. We thank PT Timah, because through PT Timah there is sustenance for the underprivileged and this is very helpful," she said.

Similar to the West Kundur sub-district head, Azman said, PT Timah Tbk has consistently helped the community.
"On behalf of the West Kundur District, I would like to thank PT Timah Tbk for consistently and continuously helping our community," he said.*

Disclaimer

PT Timah (Persero) Tbk published this content on 26 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 April 2022 04:09:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about PT TIMAH TBK
04/25PT TIMAH TBK : Thousands of Residents in Karimun Regency Receive PT
PU
04/25PT TIMAH TBK : Ahead of Eid Al-Fitr 1443 Hijriah, PT Timah
PU
04/25PT TIMAH TBK : Supporting Ramadan Activities at Mosques, PT Timah Tbk
PU
04/22PT TIMAH TBK : Ahead of Eid, Risman's Malay Clothing Business is
PU
04/21PT TIMAH TBK : Commemorating Kartini Day, PT Timah Employees Visit Women
PU
04/20PT TIMAH TBK : Scholarship Class Program Re-opened, Check
PU
04/20PT TIMAH TBK : It's the Turn of Tempilang Subdistrict Residents to
PU
04/15PT TIMAH TBK : Five Facilities of Worship in Bangka Regency Receive
PU
04/14PT TIMAH TBK : People with Disabilities in West Bangka Receive Basic
PU
04/14PT TIMAH TBK : Asriyani Can Increase Ak Sun Shrimp Pempek Production
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 16 742 B 1,16 B 1,16 B
Net income 2022 1 571 B 0,11 B 0,11 B
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 8,89x
Yield 2022 1,87%
Capitalization 13 965 B 966 M 966 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,83x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,86x
Nbr of Employees 4 606
Free-Float 35,0%
Chart PT TIMAH TBK
Duration : Period :
PT TIMAH Tbk Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PT TIMAH TBK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 1 875,00 IDR
Average target price 2 115,00 IDR
Spread / Average Target 12,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mochtar Riza Pahlevi Tabrani President Director
M. Subuh Wibisono Finance Director
M. Alfan Baharudin President Commissioner
Budhi Darmawan Head-Information Technology
Agung Pratama Director-Operations & Production
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PT TIMAH TBK28.87%996
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC.0.43%60 780
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION4.18%51 132
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY MINING AND METALLURGICAL COMPANY NORILSK NICKEL-12.83%38 882
VEDANTA LIMITED21.86%20 136
FIRST QUANTUM MINERALS LTD.18.10%19 315