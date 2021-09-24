Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Indonesia
  4. INDONESIA STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. PT TIMAH Tbk
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TINS   ID1000111800

PT TIMAH TBK

(TINS)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PT TIMAH Tbk : Sabrina Admires PT Timah Tbk's Healthy Car, Free

09/24/2021 | 05:32am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Sabrina Admires PT Timah Tbk's Healthy Car, Free Medical Treatment on a Car 23 September 2021

BANGKA BARAT -- Her son, Sabrina (66), eagerly waited for her turn to get health services at PT Timah Tbk's Healthy Car at the Air Putih Village Office, Muntok District, West Bangka, Thursday (23/9/2021).

He waited his turn with dozens of other residents to check his health. The residents of Selindung Hamlet have to travel about 30 minutes using a motorized vehicle to reach PT Timah Tbk's healthy car service.

While sitting waiting in line, he looked surprised to see other residents back and forth in the car. Where this car is equipped with medical equipment and health workers.

"I just came and was confused about where the treatment was at the village office or where, when I saw people getting treatment in the car," he said.

He admitted that he was impressed with the health services carried out at PT Timah Tbk's Healthy Car. For him this is something new and unique.

"Yes, I was in the car, not like in the car for treatment. It's comfortable inside, the doctor is friendly. All my life, I've just been treated in the car, usually at the Puskesmas or at the hospital," he said.

This woman deliberately went to a healthy car service because she had several complaints. Currently, he said, the midwife in his hamlet is on leave, so the health services are a bit disrupted.

"There was no midwife, that's why we came all the way here to seek treatment. Itching, frequent headaches. It's refreshing to have a car around here that can check the health of residents," he said.

He hopes that later this healthy car can visit their hamlet in Selindung, so they don't have to go far for treatment. In addition, he is also happy to get health services for free.

"Alhamdulillah, it's free to get medicine, understand now it's hard to find money. So be grateful that PT Timah's healthy car exists," he said.

Similarly, Ami Amilda, a resident of Air Putih who has a history of stroke, was grateful for the presence of a healthy car from PT Timah Tbk.

"I'm very happy to have this healthy car so it won't be difficult anymore to get treatment because my mother's condition is difficult to walk, so it's difficult to walk far," said Ami.

Besides feeling happy, he hopes that this healthy car can be present again in Air Putih Village

"If we want it often, so we don't bother going to Muntok for a check-up or to a doctor," he said.

Meanwhile, the Head of Air Putih Village, Ayun Permana, said that this was the first time that PT Timah Tbk's healthy car had visited their village. For this reason, he informed residents to take advantage of health services from PT Timah Tbk.

"The residents who received treatment consisted of five hamlets, there were around 100 people. There were from the hamlets of Air Putih, Kemang Masam, Tanjung Ular, Jungku, and Selindung. We appreciate the presence of PT Timah Tbk's Healthy Car in our village, the community is also enthusiastic about welcoming the activity this," he said.

In their village there is only a sub-health center, so for health services they must be referred to the Muntok Health Center.

"We hope that this will not happen just once, but come here again. So our people can be closer to their health services. During this pandemic, health checks actually have to be routine," he said.

According to him, PT Timah Tbk also often helps the community in their village, distributing some assistance and implementing several programs.

"Thank God there is a lot of help from PT Timah for the community. We hope that this collaboration and synergy can continue," he hoped.

PT Timah Tbk's Healthy Car since it was launched at the end of 2020 has visited various operational areas of the company. Through this Healthy Car, PT Timah Tbk is committed to bringing health services closer to the community, providing free services.

The Fund Program for MSMEs

In addition to carrying out the Healthy Car activity, PT Timah Tbk also disseminated the Micro Small Business Funding Program to the community for the community in Air Putih Village.

The Head of Air Putih Village said, Ayun Permana said that in their village there were also many MSMEs such as culinary businesses.

According to Ayun, their village has the potential of kenji fruit. So hopefully, MSMEs can take advantage of the PUMK program from PT Timah Tbk to develop their businesses. (**)

"Earlier, the community was enthusiastic about participating in the PUMK socialization. Because there are several advantages such as lower interest services, easier administration and others," he said.

"Hopefully later many people will take advantage of this program, because here there are also many MSMEs such as culinary," he said.

Disclaimer

PT Timah (Persero) Tbk published this content on 23 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2021 09:31:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about PT TIMAH TBK
05:32aPT TIMAH TBK : Sabrina Admires PT Timah Tbk's Healthy Car, Free
PU
05:02aPT TIMAH TBK : Ketapang Villages and Musala Amaliah Receive Laptops from
PU
09/21PT TIMAH TBK : Improving the Quality of Human Resources, PT Timah
PU
09/21PT TIMAH TBK : In 2021, PT Timah Tbk Sinks 1,920 Artificial
PU
09/21PT TIMAH TBK : Facilitate Communication for Community and Fishermen at Sea,
PU
09/20PT TIMAH TBK : Planting 2.000 Mangroves, PT Timah Turns Tanjung Pakdan
PU
09/20PT TIMAH TBK : Poured Rp 29,9 Billion for Handling
PU
09/17PT TIMAH TBK : Hand Out 800 Grocery Packages
PU
09/17PT TIMAH TBK : Babel's Athletes Ready To Leave For PON XX,
PU
09/17PT TIMAH TBK : Succeeding PON XX, PT Timah Tbk Pour Rp
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 14 213 B 0,99 B 0,99 B
Net income 2021 344 B 0,02 B 0,02 B
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 32,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 11 134 B 782 M 779 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,78x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,68x
Nbr of Employees 4 374
Free-Float 35,0%
Chart PT TIMAH TBK
Duration : Period :
PT TIMAH Tbk Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PT TIMAH TBK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 1 495,00 IDR
Average target price 1 575,00 IDR
Spread / Average Target 5,35%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mochtar Riza Pahlevi Tabrani President Director
M. Subuh Wibisono Finance Director
M. Alfan Baharudin President Commissioner
Budhi Darmawan Head-Information Technology
Agung Pratama Director-Operations & Production
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PT TIMAH TBK0.67%782
MINING AND METALLURGICAL COMPANY NORILSK NICKEL1.60%48 274
HINDUSTAN ZINC LIMITED35.16%18 175
XIAMEN TUNGSTEN CO., LTD.58.58%6 047
YUNNAN TIN COMPANY LIMITED101.96%5 911
NINGBO YUNSHENG CO., LTD.84.17%1 744