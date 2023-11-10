09 November 2023 SHARE

PANGKALPINANG -- President Director of PT Timah Tbk Ahmad Dani Virsal signed a Cooperation Agreement with the Head of the Land Bank Parman Nataatmadja witnessed by the Minister of Agrarian Spatial Planning/National Land Agency (ATR/BPN) Hadi Tjahjanto at Graha Timah Pangkalpinang, Thursday ( 11/9/2023).

Apart from that, the President Director of PT Timah Tbk, Ahmad Dani Virsal, also signed a Cooperation Agreement with the Head of the Regional Office of the National Land Agency, Bangka Belitung Islands Province, I Made Bahan.

Two cooperation agreements regarding Synergy of Duties and Functions in the Agrarian/Land and Spatial Planning Sectors.

Minister of ATR/BPN Hadi Tjahjanto said PT Timah Tbk is collaborating with ATR BPN, in this case, the Land Bank, to provide legal certainty over assets and land in PT Timah Tbk's Mining Business License (IUP).

"This cooperation agreement is an effort to save PT Timah Tbk's assets both before and after mining, in this case, the IUP, so that there are no problems in the future," he said.

His party appreciates PT Timah Tbk's concrete steps in saving state assets so that the land can be registered. So that ownership and designation are clear.

"PT Timah Tbk is securing state land to obtain land registration. So that if in the future PT Timah Tbk wants to develop a business above the IUP, it can also be granted permission. This is a step to save state land for the benefit of the state which is part of the state's duties," he said.

With this collaboration, it is also hoped that it will make it easier for PT Timah Tbk to carry out the company's business processes avoid the problem of overlapping land, and provide legal certainty for PT Timah Tbk to mine on IUP.

"We appreciate PT Timah Tbk inviting the ATR BPN ministry and the Land Bank Agency to collaborate on certification and utilization of land before and after mining. So that PT Timah Tbk's IUP area can be protected from things that cannot be controlled in the future. So that PT Timah Tbk has legal certainty that the land can be mined and the land is in an IUP," he explained.

Head of BPN Babel, I Made Bahan, said that the Cooperation Agreement between BPN Babel and the Land Bank with PT Timah Tbk aims to ensure that land management and land certificates can be carried out properly.

"This collaboration aims to ensure that the use and utilization of PT Timah Tbk's IUP space can run harmoniously, orderly and provide maximum benefits for the people of the nation and state," he explained.

Head of the Land Bank, Parman Nataatmadja, said that the initial breakthrough was the synergy between the Land Bank Agency and PT Timah Tbk to provide legal certainty for land above PT Timah Tbk's IUP to improve the welfare of the people of Babylon and Indonesia.

"We will first identify which state land is above PT Timah Tbk's IUP, to provide legal certainty of land rights for various interests, especially PT Timah. So that if PT Timah Tbk needs it again, it can be returned to PT Timah Tbk," he said.

Meanwhile, PT Timah Tbk President Director Ahmad Dani Virsal appreciated the collaboration between PT Timah Tbk and the ATR BPN ministry and the Land Bank Agency so it is hoped that it can benefit the community and the country.

"We appreciate this cooperation agreement, especially in the context of harmonization and synergy with the Ministry of ATR, BPN. Hopefully in the future, what we are trying to do today can have a positive impact on the progress of Babel and the progress of the nation and state," he said. (*)