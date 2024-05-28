28 May 2024 SHARE

PANGKALPINANG -- Secretary General of the National Resilience Council (Wantannas) of the Republic of Indonesia Admiral TNI Dr. Tolhas Sininta Nauli Basana Hutabarat M.M and his entourage carried out a working visit to PT Timah, Monday (27/5/2024).

The arrival of the Secretary General of Watannas' group was welcomed directly by the Director of Operations and Production of PT Timah Nur Adi Kuncoro together with the Head of the Division of the PT Timah Environment at Griya Timah.

"We are bringing a team with us on this working visit and we hope that PT Timah will be able to convey what it is and later we will also discuss together about PT Timah," said Admiral TNI Dr. Tolhas Sininta Nauli Basana Hutabarat M.M when delivering his speech.

He said that his party also brought in BRIN representatives to study tin in Indonesia, especially at PT Timah.

During this visit, PT Timah Operations Director Nur Adi Kuncoro introduced the history of tin mining, PT Timah's subsidiaries, and PT Timah's commitment to implementing environmental management.

"PT Timah carries out mining on land and sea so that the environmental management and reclamation program is also on land and sea. The land reclamation carried out by PT Timah includes reclamation in other forms that are tailored to the needs of the community," said Nur Adi.

Meanwhile, sea reclamation carried out by PT Timah includes sinking artificial reefs and making squid attractors.

Apart from that, Nur Adi also conveyed the downstream of tin carried out by PT Timah's subsidiary, namely PT Timah Industri, which produces solder and other downstream products.

Apart from the friendship, PT Timah delivered a corporate presentation on tin management to the Watannas team. Apart from that, it also explained the challenges of the tin mining business, mining without permits, and the role of the mining sector in the Bangka Belitung and national economy.

Apart from receiving a visit from Watannas RI, the Director of Production Operations at PT Timah also received a visit from the Commander of Fleet 1 Command, Rear Admiral (Laksda) TNI Dr. Yoos Suryono Hadi, and his entourage. (*)