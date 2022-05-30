Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Indonesia
  4. INDONESIA STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. PT TIMAH Tbk
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TINS   ID1000111800

PT TIMAH TBK

(TINS)
  Report
End-of-day quote INDONESIA STOCK EXCHANGE  -  05-26
1770.00 IDR    0.00%
05:38aPT TIMAH TBK : Soni did not Expect His Wife Will Receive
PU
05:26aPT TIMAH TBK : Empowering Women's Groups, PT Timah Tbk Provides Ecoprint
PU
05/27PT TIMAH TBK : Ahead of the New Academic Year, PT Timah
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PT TIMAH Tbk : Soni did not Expect His Wife Will Receive

05/30/2022 | 05:38am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Soni did not Expect His Wife Will Receive Medical Assistance from PT Timah Tbk
  • 30 May 2022
SHARE

PANGKALPINANG -- PT Timah Tbk again provides medical assistance for the community. This time, PT Timah Tbk helped Risda (35), a resident of East Kurau Village, Koba District, Central Bangka Regency who was being treated at the Pangkalpinang Hospital, Monday (30/5/2022).

Risda's husband, Soni (41) was seen swiftly accompanying his wife who was lying limp in one of the rooms of the Bakti Timah Hospital (RSBT). Since being diagnosed with complications, Soni and his wife have to regularly go back and forth to the hospital because his wife's condition often drops due to the constriction of her neck and heart.

"It's been about a year and nine months, we regularly undergo treatment for my wife. Where in one month, eleven times back and forth to the hospital, with eight times physiotherapy and three times to a neurologist, cardiologist and internal medicine doctor," said Soni.

During the treatment of his wife, Soni has spent a lot of money, their various efforts to increase the cost of treatment.

However, with faith and hope for his wife's recovery, Soni continues to seek help for his wife's medical expenses

Soni said that his wife had complications in 2019. His wife, who was pregnant at the time, was diagnosed with heart disease and had to undergo surgery to remove the uterus. However, his condition continues to worry him because he is known to suffer from other diseases such as narrowing of the cervical spine, swelling of the heart, blood clots, stomach and diabetes.

He said that his wife is also planning to perform spinal narrowing surgery at a hospital in Jakarta.

Soni is grateful for the assistance from PT Timah Tbk, so that it can reduce the cost of his wife's treatment.

"Thank God PT Timah has helped us, I didn't expect PT Timah to help. We are very grateful to PT Timah, may PT Timah always be successful and always be a blessing, "said Soni.

Disclaimer

PT Timah (Persero) Tbk published this content on 30 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2022 09:36:53 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about PT TIMAH TBK
05:38aPT TIMAH TBK : Soni did not Expect His Wife Will Receive
PU
05:26aPT TIMAH TBK : Empowering Women's Groups, PT Timah Tbk Provides Ecoprint
PU
05/27PT TIMAH TBK : Ahead of the New Academic Year, PT Timah
PU
05/27PT TIMAH TBK : Starting from Consumers, Nirvana Can Open Shops That
PU
05/27PT TIMAH TBK : Sri Hartati is Touched when Receive Medical Assistance for
PU
05/26PT TIMAH TBK : After Phase Two of the PT Timah Tbk
PU
05/26PT TIMAH TBK : Supporting the Cadreization of Youth Organizations, PT Timah
PU
05/25PT TIMAH TBK : ANNUAL GMS, Fiscal Year 2021
PU
05/20PT TIMAH TBK : Elly Yuana Produces Various Belitung Snacks
PU
05/18Indonesia tin miner Timah says Q1 refined tin output down 8%
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 16 742 B 1,15 B 1,15 B
Net income 2022 1 571 B 0,11 B 0,11 B
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 8,40x
Yield 2022 1,98%
Capitalization 13 183 B 906 M 906 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,79x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,81x
Nbr of Employees 4 567
Free-Float 35,0%
Chart PT TIMAH TBK
Duration : Period :
PT TIMAH Tbk Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PT TIMAH TBK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 1 770,00 IDR
Average target price 2 115,00 IDR
Spread / Average Target 19,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mochtar Riza Pahlevi Tabrani President Director
M. Subuh Wibisono Finance Director
M. Alfan Baharudin President Commissioner
Budhi Darmawan Head-Information Technology
Agung Pratama Director-Operations & Production
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PT TIMAH TBK21.65%906
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC.-4.98%57 463
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION1.70%48 519
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY MINING AND METALLURGICAL COMPANY NORILSK NICKEL-11.68%45 626
FIRST QUANTUM MINERALS LTD.15.30%19 581
ANTOFAGASTA PLC9.82%18 282