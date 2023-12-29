29 December 2023 SHARE

EAST BELITUNG - PT Timah Tbk distributed sports advice assistance to the New Football Association (PSB) in Gantung Village, Gantung District, East Belitung. This assistance is an effort by PT Timah Tbk to collaborate to support the development of the sports world in Gantung Village.

Chairman of PSB Mawardi said they were very grateful to receive assistance from PT Timah Tbk. The assistance will be used for equipment for their football team.

"We are asking for assistance for equipment, such as footballs, vests, U12 and U10 goalposts," said Mawardi.

According to Mawardi, this club was founded in 2000, but previously had a different name, and is now PSB Gantung Village. Currently, PSB is focused on developing U10, U12, U14 and U16.

"So far, I have often participated in tournaments at Dispora, Putra Baru, and others, and yesterday at Dispora U10 won 4th place and U12 won 3rd place in Beltim," he explained.

Therefore, PT Timah Tbk's assistance will be very beneficial for the children undergoing training.

"Thank God, this is for team training purposes later," he said.

He hopes that PT Timah Tbk will continue to be committed to supporting sports development in Beltim, in order to provide a platform for the teams in Beltim.

"Hopefully PT Timah Tbk will continue to support sports in Beltim, and can even hold tournaments or sponsors in the future," he said.