  Homepage
  Equities
  Indonesia
  INDONESIA STOCK EXCHANGE
  PT TIMAH Tbk
  News
  7. Summary
    TINS   ID1000111800

PT TIMAH TBK

(TINS)
  Report
Summary 
Summary

PT TIMAH Tbk : Supporting the Decarbonization and Abrasion Prevention Program, PT

02/09/2022 | 05:09am EST
Supporting the Decarbonization and Abrasion Prevention Program, PT Timah Tbk Plants 2500 Mangrove Seeds in the Pangkalpinang Coastal Area
  • 09 February 2022
PANGKALPINANG - Mangrove forest areas are able to store large amounts of carbon, as well as play a role in absorbing carbon from the impact of greenhouse gas emissions due to global climate change.

Mangrove forest areas are able to store carbon four times more than mainland tropical forests, especially in their soil content. The government has been promoting the rehabilitation of mangroves in Indonesia through various programs.

To support this mangrove rehabilitation program, PT Timah Tbk planted 2500 mangrove seedlings in Opas Village, Taman Sari District, Pangkalpinang City, Wednesday (9/2/2022).

This coastal area conservation effort is the company's commitment to implementing Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) values ??in supporting sustainable development.

PT Timah Tbk through Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) has carried out mangrove planting several times in several places such as in West Bangka Regency and Bangka Regency.

The Mangrove Planting with the theme 'Collaboration to Green the Earth for the Future' was also attended by Assistant III for Administration and Government of Pangkalpinang City, Ahmad Subekti, Head of Taman Sari Sub-district, Ralan Hafiz, community and youth groups.

Mangrove planting is carried out in the Rangkui river basin as an effort to withstand abrasion as well as to rehabilitate mangroves that have been damaged in the area.

After planting, these mangroves will be treated with the surrounding community. Mangrove forests also functions as a place to live for marine biota such as small fish, crabs and are expected to have an economic impact on the community.

Assistant III for Administration and Government of Pangkalpinang City, Ahmad Subekti, appreciated PT Timah Tbk for initiating mangrove planting in this area.

He explained that this area has become one of the flood customers in Pangkalpinang City, so that the presence of mangroves that function to withstand abrasion can reduce the impact of flooding for residents.

"The Pangkalpinang City Government gives the highest appreciation to PT Timah Tbk for the initiative to carry out this activity. We hope that this is maintained by the community because it can be managed as a tourist destination. We ask the community to take care, and don't let it be planted, but not cared for," he said.

The Head of Water Pollution at the Pangkalpinang City Environmental Service, Desly Herlinawati, explained that in Pangkalpinang City, the mangrove forest area does not reach 500 hectares, with mangroves being damaged a lot due to human activities, natural conditions, and illegal mining.

The Pangkalpinang City Government, he said, also has a program to rehabilitate and plant mangroves. Apart from being a barrier to abrasion, mangroves also have an economic role for the surrounding community.

"The government and the BPDAS of the Ministry of Environment also have a program to rehabilitate mangroves. This program is in line and we hope that PT Timah Tbk can collaborate in planting and rehabilitating mangroves. Because at this time, a lot of mangroves are damaged." he said.

Head of RT 03 Opas Indah Village, Risdawati said, these mangroves will be planted in four RTs which will be cared for together by the community. So, this can also provide benefits to the community in the future.

"We are happy that mangroves are being planted again, because there were many benefits. Later we will also take care of it while we educate other people to take care of the mangroves that have been planted. The more people who understand, the more they will know the importance of mangroves," he said.

His party, he said, would also involve youth groups in their village to maintain mangroves, so that later this area could also become a mangrove tourism area in the middle of Pangkalpinang city. (**)

Disclaimer

PT Timah (Persero) Tbk published this content on 09 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 February 2022 10:08:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
