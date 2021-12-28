PT TIMAH Tbk : Sustainable Environmental Management, PT Timah Tbk Wins 2021

28 December 2021

JAKARTA - PT Timah Tbk Metallurgical Unit Muntok won the 2021 Gold PROPER award organized by the Ministry of Environment and Forestry, in the 2021 Company Environmental PROPER Management Performance Rating Program Award which was held on Tuesday (12/28/2021).

This Gold Proper Award was received directly by the Director of Operations and Production of PT Timah Tbk, Alwin Albar who was also witnessed by the Vice President of the Republic of Indonesia Ma'ruf Amin and the Minister of Environment and Forestry Siti Nurbaya.

PT Timah Tbk won PROPER GOLD along with 47 other companies, where previously this TINS ??Coded Issuer won PROPER GREEN for two years in a row.

In addition to PT Timah Tbk the Muntok Metallurgical Unit which won PROPER GOLD, PT Timah Tbk for the Kundur Operational Area, and PT Timah Tbk the Belitung Batu Besi Mining Unit also won the Green PROPER in 2021. Meanwhile, there are five units at PT Timah Tbk that won the Blue PROPER, that is three in The Bangka Land Production Unit, the Belitung Production Unit (UPB), and the Pemali Mining Primary Tin Mining Unit (UPTP).

This year, the Ministry of Environment and Forestry will evaluate 2,583 companies in the black, red, blue, green, and gold categories. As for the companies that won Red PROPER has as many as 645 companies, Blue PROPER as many as 1,670 companies, Green PROPER for 186 companies, and Gold PROPER as many as 47 companies.

The achievement of the Gold PROPER demonstrates the commitment and progress of PT Timah Tbk in the aspect of sustainable environmental management where several aspects are assessed such as the level of compliance of environmental companies to environmental regulations

The Minister of Environment and Forestry, Siti Nurbaya, said that the company's compliance with environmental regulations in 2021 will be at 75 percent, even in the Covid-19 pandemic.

"The evaluation of the company's level of compliance with regulations shows a performance that looks quite encouraging, even during the pandemic," he said.

Meanwhile, the Vice President of the Republic of Indonesia, Ma'ruf Amin expressed his appreciation to the PROPER recipients who have shown their commitment to environmental management in running their business.

"Congratulations to the companies receiving PROPER in the good category, you are a source of inspiration and motivation for successfully managing a sustainable living environment. For the Ministry of Environment and Forestry there is and still is a lot of hard work to be done to safeguard a sustainable living environment. Not only involving the business world but also others to save the environment and the earth," he said.

Corporate Secretary of PT Timah Tbk Abdullah Umar Baswedan said, this is the first year PT Timah Tbk won the Gold PROPER, this is a concrete effort of PT Timah Tbk as a mining company to be better in environmental management and community empowerment.

"The company continues to make maximum efforts to increase innovation in environmental management based on community empowerment which is in line with the company's vision to become a leading mining company that is environmentally friendly," he said.

According to him, the achievement of the Gold PROPER can continue to spur the company's spirit of innovation in improving environmental management and conservation standards as well as community empowerment.

"The company continues to be committed to improving environmental management to expand the scope of environmental management that is integrated with the company's business processes. We are trying to be able to maintain this Gold PROPER," he concluded. (**)