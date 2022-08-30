Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Indonesia
  4. INDONESIA STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. PT TIMAH Tbk
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TINS   ID1000111800

PT TIMAH TBK

(TINS)
  Report
End-of-day quote INDONESIA STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2022-08-29
1510.00 IDR   +2.72%
12:10aPT TIMAH TBK : In conjunction with the 77th Anniversary of the
PU
08/30PT TIMAH TBK : Suwarti Suwarti with Intestinal Tumor Receives Aid from
PU
08/30PT TIMAH TBK : Encouraging the Syiar of Islamic Poems, PT Timah
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PT TIMAH Tbk : Suwarti Suwarti with Intestinal Tumor Receives Aid from

08/30/2022 | 11:40pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Suwarti Suwarti with Intestinal Tumor Receives Aid from PT Timah Tbk
  • 30 August 2022
SHARE

WEST BANGKA -- PT Timah Tbk again handed over medical assistance for the community. This time, Suwarti (73), a resident of RT 01, RW 02, Sungai Baru Village, Muntok District, West Bangka Regency who received medical assistance from PT Timah Tbk.

Suwarti has an intestinal tumor and has had her first surgery. She has to rest for two months to prepare for the second surgery.

Every day Suwarti is accompanied by her husband (80) Suwarno, while taking care of his wife Suwarno can't find sustenance. So far, they survive by selling pecel.

"Can't make a living while his wife is sick, which she started suffering for 2 years. For the necessities of life, we have to give up our property to be sold, and help neighbors who feel sorry for our condition, as well as the help of the RW head who cares about us," said Suwarno.

He is grateful to have PT Timah Tbk's attention because it can help with his wife's daily living expenses and medical expenses.

"We thank you for the attention of PT Timah, as well as RW and local residents who care about our condition. Only God can repay the sir and madam kindness and PT Timah," said Suwarno.

He said his wife plans to undergo a follow-up operation next month in Pangkalpinang.

Meanwhile, the Head of RW 02 Sungai Baru Urban Village, Regatha, said that Suwarti's condition invited sympathy, therefore she and her residents helped.

"Regarding the illness suffered by Ms. Suwarti, which requires further treatment with the economic condition of the family who is classified as poor/poor, I and the residents are concerned and are trying to raise aid, and it will be forwarded to PT Timah," he said.

He is grateful that PT Timah Tbk responded to this quickly and he is happy that PT Timah Tbk cares about people in need.*

Disclaimer

PT Timah (Persero) Tbk published this content on 30 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 August 2022 03:39:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about PT TIMAH TBK
12:10aPT TIMAH TBK : In conjunction with the 77th Anniversary of the
PU
08/30PT TIMAH TBK : Suwarti Suwarti with Intestinal Tumor Receives Aid from
PU
08/30PT TIMAH TBK : Encouraging the Syiar of Islamic Poems, PT Timah
PU
08/30PT TIMAH TBK : Invites Business Partners, Socialization of
PU
08/30PT TIMAH TBK : Realizing Quranic Generation in Belo Laut Village, PT
PU
08/30PT TIMAH TBK : Herman and Norma Can't Hold Their Tears from
PU
08/28PT TIMAH TBK : Fostered by PT Timah Tbk, Women's Group on
PU
08/28PT TIMAH TBK : Keeping Customs Preservation, PT Timah Tbk Supports Kapong
PU
08/25PT TIMAH TBK : Improving Student Creativity at SMAN 1 Riau Silip,
PU
08/25PT TIMAH TBK : Becoming a Foster Partner of PT Timah Tbk,
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 17 243 B 1,16 B 1,16 B
Net income 2022 1 999 B 0,13 B 0,13 B
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 5,63x
Yield 2022 2,32%
Capitalization 11 246 B 758 M 758 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,65x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,67x
Nbr of Employees 4 567
Free-Float 35,0%
Chart PT TIMAH TBK
Duration : Period :
PT TIMAH Tbk Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PT TIMAH TBK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 1 510,00 IDR
Average target price 2 148,33 IDR
Spread / Average Target 42,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mochtar Riza Pahlevi Tabrani President Director
M. Subuh Wibisono Finance Director
M. Alfan Baharudin President Commissioner
Budhi Darmawan Head-Information Technology
Agung Pratama Director-Operations & Production
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PT TIMAH TBK3.78%758
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC.-28.68%45 022
MINING AND METALLURGICAL COMPANY NORILSK NICKEL-26.76%41 852
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION-22.96%38 477
ZHEJIANG HUAYOU COBALT CO., LTD-8.41%18 054
HINDUSTAN ZINC LIMITED-9.91%15 045