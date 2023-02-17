Advanced search
    TINS   ID1000111800

PT TIMAH TBK

(TINS)
End-of-day quote INDONESIA STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2023-02-15
1205.00 IDR   -0.41%
PT TIMAH Tbk : The Bukit Kukus Tourism Area Will Reopen, Pokdarwis

02/17/2023 | 05:16am EST
The Bukit Kukus Tourism Area Will Reopen, Pokdarwis Bukit Kukus and PT Timah Tbk Plant 3000 Trees
  • 17 February 2023
WEST BANGKA -- The Tourism Awareness Group (POKDARWIS) of the Bukit Kukus Caring Community (MPBK) together with PT Timah employees worked together to plant 3,000 trees in the Bukit Kukus area, Air Belo Village, West Bangka District, Friday (17/2/2023).

Planting this tree is an effort to preserve biodiversity and maintain the sustainability of this tourist area. Kukus Hill is a tourist area that has stunning natural scenery with natural forests.

MPBK Pokdarwis secretary Caca said the Bukit Kukus tourist area had previously stopped operating due to the Covid-19 pandemic so they had to temporarily close the area.

Apart from that, several facilities and infrastructure that had been built were damaged, so they re-arranged the area so that it could be reopened to become a tourist attraction in Muntok.

"Planting trees with PT Timah is the first step to revive the Bukit Kukus tourist area. Gradually Pokdarwis will repair damaged facilities and infrastructure," he said.

Caca appreciates PT Timah's concern for the environment. He hopes that PT Timah can continue to support Pokdarwis Bukit Kukus activities.

"We thank PT Timah for its concern for the environment in Bukit Kukus. We hope PT Timah can continue to support us, to revive this tourism," he hoped.

Meanwhile, the Chairperson of the Village Consultative Body (BPD) of Air Belo Jumrin village who took part in the tree planting event at Kukus Hill supported the activity. He is sure that thanks to the enthusiasm of Pokdarwis and the support of all parties, Bukit Kukus tourism will be excited again.

"We are sure that the Pokdarwis spirit of the people who care about Bukit Kukus to revive this tour will materialize soon. We also hope that all parties can support it, like what PT Timah is doing today, apart from providing tree seeds, its employees are participating in planting trees with the community. Thank you, PT Timah, the community feels the presence PT Timah," he hoped. (**)

PT Timah (Persero) Tbk published this content on 17 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2023 10:15:13 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
