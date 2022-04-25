PT TIMAH Tbk : Thousands of Residents in Karimun Regency Receive PT

25 April 2022 SHARE

KARIMUN - Ahead of Eid Al-Fitr 1443 Hijri, PT Timah Tbk continues to distribute food packages for the community. PT Timah Tbk distributed as many as 2,350 food packages for the people in Karimun Regency, Monday (25/4/2022).

These food packages will later be distributed to West Kundur and Tebing sub-districts which will be distributed to people in need such as the elderly, orphans and orphans, poor people, and people who are economically disadvantaged.

Thousands of these basic food packages were distributed to sub-districts and villages such as Gemuruh Village, Kundur Village, Sawang Laut Village, Sawang Village and South Sawang Village. For North Kundur District, Prayun Village and Teluk Radang Village.

Meanwhile, in Tebing Sub-district, it starts from Tebing Village, Teluk Uma Village, Pamak Village and Pongkar Village.

The food package assistance is expected to help meet the food needs of the community ahead of Eid. So that people can be happier to welcome the day of victory.

One of the recipients of the basic food package, Susilo Wati (73) was very happy to get the basic food package from PT Timah Tbk. For him, this assistance is very appropriate, especially now that the price of basic needs continues to rise.

"Alhamdulillah, I feel happy and helped, especially in the current condition the price of basic necessities has increased and I am also unable to work and spend time in my old age," she said.

Similarly, Abdullah (68), a resident of Teluk Uma Village who works as a fisherman, said he was happy to receive PT Timah's assistance.

"It's nice to get help from PT Timah, now the price is high and income from fishing is also uncertain. This assistance can be used for Eid and for making diamonds," he said.

Meanwhile, the Head of the Tebing Sub-district, M. Rasyid Tarigan, expressed his appreciation to PT Timah for the assistance that has always been distributed to the community in its working area.

"I convey my high appreciation to PT Timah who consistently distributes CSR so that it can help ease the community's economy. Moreover, this assistance was handed over during the holy month of Ramadan before Eid. Hopefully it can reduce the burden on our poor citizens," he said.

Similarly, the Acting Head of Sawang Laut Village M. Isa expressed his gratitude for the assistance of PT Timah Tbk.

"Programs like this are certainly good and really help the poor and needy. We distribute this assistance to the elderly, the poor and the poor," said M. Isa.*