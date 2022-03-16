PT TIMAH Tbk : Tins Basel Futsal Club Ready to Win Tickets

15 March 2022 SHARE

PANGKALPINANG -- In order to hone the talents of young people in South Bangka who are talented in the field of futsal, PT Timah Tbk formed the futsal club 'Tins Basel Futsal Club' to protect the talents of young people in developing their abilities.

The club which was formed in 2021 ago is a forum for youth in South Bangka who like to play futsal and want to improve their abilities.

The issuer with the TINS ??code has even prepared reliable trainers to hone the abilities of futsal athletes. Not in vain, the exercises they do are quite fruitful.

The team made by PT Timah Tbk managed to win the South Bangka Porkab in the fight for the South Bangka Regent trophy some time ago.

Tins Basel Futsal Club also participated in the selection to get tickets to the Nusantara Futsal League. To get a ticket to the Nusantara Futsal League, Tins Basel Futsal Club must be able to fight six other clubs from Bangka Belitung.

The coach of Tins Basel Futsal Club, Marpandy, said that they are proud that PT Timah Tbk has formed a futsal club that can house talented futsal athletes from South Bangka.

He said that PT Timah Tbk facilitated club training from the training ground, consumption, vitamins to participating in competitions. According to him, there are many athletes who have potential but do not yet have a forum and coaching.

The man who is often called Fandy said that the players at this club were the result of selection. Even some of the players are professional futsal players who have joined the club. However, because they want to improve their skills they join the Dang Tins Basel Futsal Club.

"PT Timah sort of provides a platform for young people who have talent in futsal to be nurtured and compete. Yesterday they won first place in Porkab Basel. Actually, there are many talented futsal athletes in the villages, it's just that there is no place to protect them," he said.

He said that his party also routinely holds exercises three times a week, usually they practice at the Basel GOR or at PT Timah Tbk.

According to Fandy, his party is confident enough to qualify to represent Babylon in the Nusantara League. Even though it's a new club, they have good players who master the technique of the game.

"We routinely practice and we have made various preparations, our players are also quite professional, they are used to competing and their abilities are also good. Hopefully later our club will represent Babel in the Nusantara League this year," he said.

Meanwhile, team captain Rizki Rida said his team was ready to compete for tickets to the 2022 Nusantara League. A number of game strategies had also been prepared to knock out opponents.

"It's ready, we often carry out routine exercises and there is also coaching from the coach," he said.

According to him, he and his team are very happy to be able to participate in this match and hope to be able to win again, so that they can compete in national matches.

"I also had a club before, but yesterday I was interested in joining this club because I saw an opportunity. Moreover, it is fully supported by PT Timah Tbk," he said.

He is quite happy to join this team, because with coaching and participating in competitions more often he can improve his abilities.

"With this club, I see PT Timah wants to look for seeds of Basel athletes who can be nurtured again, so that they become superior athletes with adequate facilities. This club is a kind of place where athletes can develop. I am proud to be able to join this club," he said.