  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Indonesia
  4. INDONESIA STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. PT TIMAH Tbk
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TINS   ID1000111800

PT TIMAH TBK

(TINS)
End-of-day quote INDONESIA STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2023-01-26
1310.00 IDR   +2.75%
12:04aPt Timah Tbk : To Prevent Dengue Outbreaks, PT Timah Tbk Production
PU
01/27Pt Timah Tbk : MIND Group Submits CSR for Essential Oil Development
PU
01/26Pt Timah Tbk : Coral Garden, PT Timah Tbk's Efforts to Protect
PU
PT TIMAH Tbk : To Prevent Dengue Outbreaks, PT Timah Tbk Production

01/30/2023 | 12:04am EST
To Prevent Dengue Outbreaks, PT Timah Tbk Production Unit Performs Fogging in Public Facilities
  • 30 January 2023
PERAYUN -- The rainy season is still occurring in several areas, including Karimun Regency. Usually, during the rainy season various potential diseases lurk in the community, one of which is Dengue Hemorrhagic Fever (DHF).

To prevent dengue outbreaks, PT Timah Tbk Kundur Production Unit carries out fogging in the PT Timah Tbk office and housing complex.

Not only that, but fogging is also carried out in public facilities such as Bina Permata Kindergarten, Perayun Pratama Clinic, 010 State Elementary School, SD N 012, SMPN 02 Kundur Utara, as well as places of worship, namely mosques.

A representative from SDN 012 Kundur Barat Ardi appreciated PT Timah Tbk's swift steps in fogging their school. So that it can prevent the occurrence of dengue.

"Hopefully this fogging activity can prevent dengue fever from occurring in our school so that children can study comfortably," he said.

In the same vein, the Principal of SMP Negeri 02 Kundur Utara, Suhar, is pleased with PT Timah Tbk's concern for helping them prevent dengue in the school environment.

"Thank you for PT Timah Tbk's concern for us. Hopefully this fogging can prevent DHF cases and suspected DHF in the school environment," he said.

Meanwhile, the Head of West Kundur sub-district, Khaidir, expressed his appreciation to PT Timah Tbk for conducting fogging in their area, especially in public facilities.

He also invited the public to live a healthy life by keeping the environment clean, especially during the rainy season.

"Equally important, we also have to keep the environment clean to keep it clean, especially this rainy season," he said.

Disclaimer

PT Timah (Persero) Tbk published this content on 30 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 January 2023 05:03:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 11 366 B 0,76 B 0,76 B
Net income 2022 1 633 B 0,11 B 0,11 B
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 5,98x
Yield 2022 5,34%
Capitalization 9 757 B 651 M 651 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,86x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,13x
Nbr of Employees 4 560
Free-Float 35,0%
Chart PT TIMAH TBK
Duration : Period :
PT TIMAH Tbk Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PT TIMAH TBK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 1 310,00 IDR
Average target price 1 775,00 IDR
Spread / Average Target 35,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Achmad Ardianto President Director
M. Krisna Sjarif Director-Finance, Compliance & Risk Management
Muhammad Alfan Baharudin President Commissioner
Budhi Darmawan Head-Information Technology
Didik Riyadi Head-Technical Division
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PT TIMAH TBK11.97%651
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC.17.95%64 062
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION23.50%57 658
MINING AND METALLURGICAL COMPANY NORILSK NICKEL0.00%36 642
ANTOFAGASTA PLC14.20%21 544
HINDUSTAN ZINC LIMITED7.72%17 998