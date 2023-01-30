PT TIMAH Tbk : To Prevent Dengue Outbreaks, PT Timah Tbk Production

30 January 2023 SHARE

PERAYUN -- The rainy season is still occurring in several areas, including Karimun Regency. Usually, during the rainy season various potential diseases lurk in the community, one of which is Dengue Hemorrhagic Fever (DHF).

To prevent dengue outbreaks, PT Timah Tbk Kundur Production Unit carries out fogging in the PT Timah Tbk office and housing complex.

Not only that, but fogging is also carried out in public facilities such as Bina Permata Kindergarten, Perayun Pratama Clinic, 010 State Elementary School, SD N 012, SMPN 02 Kundur Utara, as well as places of worship, namely mosques.

A representative from SDN 012 Kundur Barat Ardi appreciated PT Timah Tbk's swift steps in fogging their school. So that it can prevent the occurrence of dengue.

"Hopefully this fogging activity can prevent dengue fever from occurring in our school so that children can study comfortably," he said.

In the same vein, the Principal of SMP Negeri 02 Kundur Utara, Suhar, is pleased with PT Timah Tbk's concern for helping them prevent dengue in the school environment.

"Thank you for PT Timah Tbk's concern for us. Hopefully this fogging can prevent DHF cases and suspected DHF in the school environment," he said.

Meanwhile, the Head of West Kundur sub-district, Khaidir, expressed his appreciation to PT Timah Tbk for conducting fogging in their area, especially in public facilities.

He also invited the public to live a healthy life by keeping the environment clean, especially during the rainy season.

"Equally important, we also have to keep the environment clean to keep it clean, especially this rainy season," he said.