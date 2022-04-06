Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Indonesia
  INDONESIA STOCK EXCHANGE
  PT TIMAH Tbk
  News
  Summary
    TINS   ID1000111800

PT TIMAH TBK

(TINS)
PT TIMAH Tbk : Two South Bangka Residents Receive Medical Fee Assistance

04/06/2022 | 03:02am EDT
Two South Bangka Residents Receive Medical Fee Assistance from PT Timah Tbk
  • 04 April 2022
SELATAN BANGKA - To reduce the cost of medical treatment for residents, PT Timah Tbk handed over assistance to two residents of South Bangka Regency. This assistance was given to Suharno (58) a resident of Gadung Village, Toboali District, and Wawan (23) a resident of Teladan Village, Toboali District, Friday (1/4/2022).

Suharno has been suffering from chronic heart disease for the past three years, in the past year, his health condition has declined so he has to go back and forth to one of the hospitals in Sungailiat, Bangka Regency.

Meanwhile, Wawan has been paralyzed since 2015 due to being beaten by unknown people.

"I started badly the last year. If only I was two hours late for the hospital, I might have died. Because my condition at that time had really gone down," said Suharno when receiving aid at his residence in Gadung Village, Toboali District, South Bangka Regency.

For that, he is grateful to receive assistance from PT Timah Tbk so that it can help with medical expenses. The reason is, that with his current condition he can no longer make a living. Plus the cost of accommodation used for treatment is not small.

"Thank you PT Timah for the help, Alhamdullilah, with this assistance we are very helpful. We will use this assistance for medical expenses, because apart from treatment at the hospital, I also do alternative medicine. Besides that, I also use this assistance for accommodation costs to go to the hospital, because not a few costs are used for accommodation costs from Toboali to Sungailiat, "he said.

Meanwhile, Wawan's father, Atono (47) said he could only resign himself to seeing the condition of the child, he admitted that his child was paralyzed as a result of being beaten by an unknown person in 2015. As a result of the incident, Wawan did not continue his education because of his health condition.

Atono is grateful that they can get help from PT Timah Tbk so that they can reduce the cost of their child's treatment. She never gave up on treating her baby.

So far, he said, they have done various treatments, both in hospitals and in alternative medicine. However, now they can only resign themselves to waiting for the obligation so that their child can walk again.

"Thanks to PT Timah for the assistance, we will use this assistance for Wawan's medical expenses. So far we have taken Wawan for treatment, we have taken him to a hospital in Jakarta, but the doctor has raised his hand about Wawan's condition. We will always try to bring Wawan for treatment," he said.

The government also appreciates this medical aid, as stated by the exemplary village head, Siswoyo, who said that this assistance is expected to ease the burden on the family.

"Alhamdullilah, thank you PT Timah Tbk for helping our residents. Hopefully this assistance can be useful and can ease the burden on Pak Atono's family," said Siswoyo.

Similarly, the Head of Gadung Village, Nuskandar said that the assistance from PT Timah Tbk was appropriate considering Suharno's condition, which really needed a helping hand.

"Thank you PT Timah for the assistance given to Mr. Suharno's family, hopefully with this assistance, it can reduce the cost of Mr. Suharno's treatment. Because we also admit that Pak Suharno's family is included in the category of pre-prosperous families," said Nuskandar.**

Disclaimer

PT Timah (Persero) Tbk published this content on 04 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 April 2022 07:01:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 16 742 B 1,17 B 1,17 B
Net income 2022 1 571 B 0,11 B 0,11 B
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 9,20x
Yield 2022 1,80%
Capitalization 14 449 B 1 007 M 1 007 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,86x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,89x
Nbr of Employees 4 606
Free-Float 35,0%
Chart PT TIMAH TBK
Duration : Period :
PT TIMAH Tbk Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PT TIMAH TBK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 1 940,00 IDR
Average target price 2 000,00 IDR
Spread / Average Target 3,09%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mochtar Riza Pahlevi Tabrani President Director
M. Subuh Wibisono Finance Director
M. Alfan Baharudin President Commissioner
Budhi Darmawan Head-Information Technology
Agung Pratama Director-Operations & Production
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PT TIMAH TBK33.33%1 007
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC.21.97%74 048
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION20.27%60 301
FIRST QUANTUM MINERALS LTD.46.75%24 714
MINING AND METALLURGICAL COMPANY NORILSK NICKEL-93.89%22 271
ANTOFAGASTA PLC27.83%21 973