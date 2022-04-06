PT TIMAH Tbk : Two South Bangka Residents Receive Medical Fee Assistance

04 April 2022 SHARE

SELATAN BANGKA - To reduce the cost of medical treatment for residents, PT Timah Tbk handed over assistance to two residents of South Bangka Regency. This assistance was given to Suharno (58) a resident of Gadung Village, Toboali District, and Wawan (23) a resident of Teladan Village, Toboali District, Friday (1/4/2022).

Suharno has been suffering from chronic heart disease for the past three years, in the past year, his health condition has declined so he has to go back and forth to one of the hospitals in Sungailiat, Bangka Regency.

Meanwhile, Wawan has been paralyzed since 2015 due to being beaten by unknown people.

"I started badly the last year. If only I was two hours late for the hospital, I might have died. Because my condition at that time had really gone down," said Suharno when receiving aid at his residence in Gadung Village, Toboali District, South Bangka Regency.

For that, he is grateful to receive assistance from PT Timah Tbk so that it can help with medical expenses. The reason is, that with his current condition he can no longer make a living. Plus the cost of accommodation used for treatment is not small.

"Thank you PT Timah for the help, Alhamdullilah, with this assistance we are very helpful. We will use this assistance for medical expenses, because apart from treatment at the hospital, I also do alternative medicine. Besides that, I also use this assistance for accommodation costs to go to the hospital, because not a few costs are used for accommodation costs from Toboali to Sungailiat, "he said.



Meanwhile, Wawan's father, Atono (47) said he could only resign himself to seeing the condition of the child, he admitted that his child was paralyzed as a result of being beaten by an unknown person in 2015. As a result of the incident, Wawan did not continue his education because of his health condition.

Atono is grateful that they can get help from PT Timah Tbk so that they can reduce the cost of their child's treatment. She never gave up on treating her baby.

So far, he said, they have done various treatments, both in hospitals and in alternative medicine. However, now they can only resign themselves to waiting for the obligation so that their child can walk again.

"Thanks to PT Timah for the assistance, we will use this assistance for Wawan's medical expenses. So far we have taken Wawan for treatment, we have taken him to a hospital in Jakarta, but the doctor has raised his hand about Wawan's condition. We will always try to bring Wawan for treatment," he said.

The government also appreciates this medical aid, as stated by the exemplary village head, Siswoyo, who said that this assistance is expected to ease the burden on the family.



"Alhamdullilah, thank you PT Timah Tbk for helping our residents. Hopefully this assistance can be useful and can ease the burden on Pak Atono's family," said Siswoyo.

Similarly, the Head of Gadung Village, Nuskandar said that the assistance from PT Timah Tbk was appropriate considering Suharno's condition, which really needed a helping hand.

"Thank you PT Timah for the assistance given to Mr. Suharno's family, hopefully with this assistance, it can reduce the cost of Mr. Suharno's treatment. Because we also admit that Pak Suharno's family is included in the category of pre-prosperous families," said Nuskandar.**