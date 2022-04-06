Log in
PT TIMAH Tbk : Will Compete in the International Tennis Event, Faiz

Will Compete in the International Tennis Event, Faiz Habibi Rizqi Receives Support from PT Timah Tbk
  • 05 April 2022
SHARE

PANGKALPINANG - Muhammad Faiz Habibi Rizqi (14) is still enthusiastic about practicing even during Ramadan. He continues to prepare for the International Tennis Federation (ITF) which will be held in Yogyakarta.

The teenager who is often called Faiz will participate in the competition in the U-16 class. For that, he must really prepare his stamina to be able to win in this prestigious event.

"Every day I continue to train, because the class I am participating in is two years adrift of the opponents I will face in the future. So my stamina and physique are the main things in following the training. After that, the technical training will be deeper," said Faiz when receiving assistance from PT Timah Tbk at the Bukit Baru Pangkalpinang Tennis Court. Monday (04/04/2022).

Various preparations have been made by Faiz, to support Faiz's achievements, PT Timah Tbk handed over assistance for his participation in international events.

"Thank God, thanks to the assistance provided by PT Timah, I will be able to participate in the ITF event in Jogjakarta later. Thank you PT Timah for the help," said Faiz

Meanwhile, Dwi Mahendra, who is a coach and a parent of Faiz, said that during this fasting month, training was still carried out but reduced the rhythm.

"Although fasting continues to practice, only before fasting we can practice one to two hours, if this fasting month it is about 30 minutes to one hour. Because the event that is being followed is of an international standard, the participants are not only from Indonesia but also from abroad. So it is important for us to focus on physical training and stamina," he said.

He said Faiz had several times made achievements in various championships such as
participated in the Head of Highways Department of DKI Jakarta, for the single class Faiz won 3rd place, while for the double class Faiz managed to win 1st place.

According to him, PT Timah Tbk supporting Faiz in the event is a form of PT Timah Tbk's concern for athletes.

"Thank you PT Timah for the help, we are greatly helped by the assistance provided by PT Timah. We appreciate PT Timah, with the assistance provided, PT Timah is already concerned with athletes, as well as the development of tennis in Bangka Belitung," said Dwi Mahendra.**

