Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Indonesia
  4. INDONESIA STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. PT TIMAH Tbk
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TINS   ID1000111800

PT TIMAH TBK

(TINS)
  Report
End-of-day quote INDONESIA STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2023-05-07
975.00 IDR   +1.04%
05/08Pt Timah Tbk : Collaborates with the Belitung Prosecutor's
PU
05/03PT TIMAH Tbk Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023
CI
04/10Pt Timah Tbk : Protecting the Coastal Ecosystem, PT Timah Tbk Releases
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PT Timah Tbk : Collaborates with the Belitung Prosecutor's

05/08/2023 | 11:40pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
PT Timah Tbk Collaborates with the Belitung Prosecutor's Office, Establishing Cooperation in the Civil and State Administrative Sector
  • 08 May 2023
SHARE

BELITUNG - PT Timah Tbk and the Belitung District Attorney's Office collaborated by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on handling legal issues in the city and state administrative fields.

The cooperation agreement was signed by the Head of the Belitung District Attorney's Office (Kejari) Lila Nasution, SH., M.Hum, and the Director of Human Resources of PT Timah Tbk Yennita at the Fairfield Marriott Hotel, Tanjungpandan, Belitung, Monday (08/05/2023).

Also present was the Head of the Belitung Mining and Transportation Supervision Division of PT Timah Tbk UPB Ahmad Tarmizi, the Head of the Consultation and Legal Assistance Division of PT Timah Tbk Tarifan Fajar Agustian, and the Head of the Datun Datun Kejari Belitung Ronal Regianto along with the staff.

Belitung Prosecutor's Office Lila Nasution said this cooperation agreement is a form of commitment between the Belitung Prosecutor's Office and PT Timah Tbk which is expected to provide legal benefits, justice, and legal certainty.

"This cooperation agreement does not just stop there, we hope this cooperation will be followed up with other collaborations," she said.

According to her, there will be many things that will be done together, such as assistance and others.

"So that will be followed up by PT Timah Tbk and can coordinate directly later," she said.

She explained that the fields included in the Datun or those that could be cooperated with after the MoU was providing legal assistance, giving legal considerations by providing legal opinions or legal assistance, other legal actions, and increasing technical competition in human resources.

"This is something that Datun can do, and if something comes to Datun, we can work together with it," she said.

Meanwhile, the Director of Human Resources of PT Timah Tbk Yennita hopes that through this collaboration the Belitung Prosecutor's Office can assist PT Timah Tbk in the field of datun.

"We are grateful for this commitment, and we will commit the same," she said.

According to her, after the MoU, they will carry out various consultations and requests for assistance, so that they are more comfortable and calm at work.

"We will get inputs that will enable us to carry out our work in accordance with good and correct governance," she stated. (*)

Attachments

Disclaimer

PT Timah (Persero) Tbk published this content on 08 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 May 2023 03:39:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about PT TIMAH TBK
05/08Pt Timah Tbk : Collaborates with the Belitung Prosecutor's
PU
05/03PT TIMAH Tbk Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023
CI
04/10Pt Timah Tbk : Protecting the Coastal Ecosystem, PT Timah Tbk Releases
PU
04/05Pt Timah Tbk : Analyst Meeting Full Year 2022
PU
03/16PT TIMAH Tbk Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
03/16PT TIMAH Tbk Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
03/09Pt Timah Tbk : Planting One Good Movement, PT Timah Tbk Planting
PU
03/08Pt Timah Tbk : Minister of Maritime Affairs & Fisheries Ministry Sees
PU
03/03Pt Timah Tbk : Collaboration with TNI, PT Timah Tbk and Kodim
PU
03/02Pt Timah Tbk : Conveying the Sustainable Environmental Management Program, PT Timah
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 8 249 B 0,56 B 0,56 B
Net income 2023 333 B 0,02 B 0,02 B
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 21,8x
Yield 2023 5,73%
Capitalization 7 262 B 494 M 494 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,88x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,84x
Nbr of Employees 4 548
Free-Float 35,0%
Chart PT TIMAH TBK
Duration : Period :
PT TIMAH Tbk Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PT TIMAH TBK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 975,00 IDR
Average target price 1 250,00 IDR
Spread / Average Target 28,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Achmad Ardianto President Director
M. Krisna Sjarif Director-Finance, Compliance & Risk Management
Muhammad Alfan Baharudin President Commissioner
Budhi Darmawan Head-Information Technology
Didik Riyadi Head-Technical Division
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PT TIMAH TBK-16.67%490
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION30.73%61 237
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC.-3.79%52 272
ANTOFAGASTA PLC-4.92%18 301
FIRST QUANTUM MINERALS LTD.26.55%18 299
CMOC GROUP LIMITED32.22%16 586
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer