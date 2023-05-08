PT Timah Tbk : Collaborates with the Belitung Prosecutor's

08 May 2023 SHARE

BELITUNG - PT Timah Tbk and the Belitung District Attorney's Office collaborated by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on handling legal issues in the city and state administrative fields.

The cooperation agreement was signed by the Head of the Belitung District Attorney's Office (Kejari) Lila Nasution, SH., M.Hum, and the Director of Human Resources of PT Timah Tbk Yennita at the Fairfield Marriott Hotel, Tanjungpandan, Belitung, Monday (08/05/2023).

Also present was the Head of the Belitung Mining and Transportation Supervision Division of PT Timah Tbk UPB Ahmad Tarmizi, the Head of the Consultation and Legal Assistance Division of PT Timah Tbk Tarifan Fajar Agustian, and the Head of the Datun Datun Kejari Belitung Ronal Regianto along with the staff.

Belitung Prosecutor's Office Lila Nasution said this cooperation agreement is a form of commitment between the Belitung Prosecutor's Office and PT Timah Tbk which is expected to provide legal benefits, justice, and legal certainty.

"This cooperation agreement does not just stop there, we hope this cooperation will be followed up with other collaborations," she said.

According to her, there will be many things that will be done together, such as assistance and others.

"So that will be followed up by PT Timah Tbk and can coordinate directly later," she said.

She explained that the fields included in the Datun or those that could be cooperated with after the MoU was providing legal assistance, giving legal considerations by providing legal opinions or legal assistance, other legal actions, and increasing technical competition in human resources.

"This is something that Datun can do, and if something comes to Datun, we can work together with it," she said.

Meanwhile, the Director of Human Resources of PT Timah Tbk Yennita hopes that through this collaboration the Belitung Prosecutor's Office can assist PT Timah Tbk in the field of datun.

"We are grateful for this commitment, and we will commit the same," she said.

According to her, after the MoU, they will carry out various consultations and requests for assistance, so that they are more comfortable and calm at work.

"We will get inputs that will enable us to carry out our work in accordance with good and correct governance," she stated. (*)