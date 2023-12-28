28 December 2023 SHARE

PANGKALPINANG -- PT Timah Tbk, through the Company's social responsibility program (TJSL), continues to strive to stimulate the community's economy through various sectors such as agriculture and fisheries cultivation.

Member of the MIND ID Mining Industry holding company, PT Timah Tbk, empowers communities around the mine to manage the potential of the region. This empowerment program includes supporting business development and training for community groups.

In 2023, PT Timah Tbk will implement several programs in the agricultural and cultivation sectors to help improve the economy of communities around the mine. PT Timah Tbk also empowers women's groups.

Cultivation programs carried out by PT Timah Tbk include the Charming Cultural Program (Cultivating Arabian and Merawang Chickens with an Environmental Concept) in Air Belo Village and Air Limau Village, Kab. West Bangka. Through the Charming Culture program, PT Timah Tbk invites women's groups to earn income.

Chairperson of the Limau Jaya Women's Group, Supiawati, admitted that there were many benefits gained from developing this Arabian chicken farming business.

"While studying PT Timah's Charming Culture program, we got many benefits. We learned about chicken cultivation and we already had additional income. Previously we were just ordinary housewives, we had no income, and we only depended on our husbands' income. But since this program started, we are housewives. "We already have additional income to improve the welfare of our family," She said some time ago.

PT Timah Tbk also cultivates freshwater fish in Pemali, Bangka Regency and cultivates snapper and sucker snails in Kobel Village, Kundur District, Karimun Regency. PT Timah Tbk together with Pokdakan Maju Bersama carry out suction snail cultivation based on local potential.

Chairman of Pokdakan Maju Bersama, Sawang Laut Village District, West Kundur Zulkifli said that they had already felt the success of this cultivation program in their first harvest.

"This first harvest is around 20 kilos, actually this is still more. But we are trying to limit it first so that development is maintained well. We are already happy and grateful because this can be said to be successful," he said.

This issuer coded TINS ??also supports the salt cultivation program in Padang Village, Manggar District, East Belitung Regency. PT Timah Tbk provided assistance to increase salt production for the KUPS Mudong Garam Lestari group.

Chairman of Kube Salt Lestari Akhartoni said that PT Timah Tbk's assistance several months ago was very useful and had a direct impact on increasing their salt production.

The reason is, that the assistance is used to improve and even add to their salt plots to increase production results.

"The assistance from PT Timah Tbk can support the repair of plastic in leaking vlogs, the purchase of facilities and infrastructure to support salt production, and the creation of new salt vlogs," said Akhartoni.

In South Bangka, PT Timah Tbk also supports the chili cultivation agricultural sector to support the Government in overcoming inflation due to frequent increases in chili prices. PT Timah Tbk provided chili cultivation training for Gapoktan Sinar Baru Paku Village.

PT Timah Tbk also supports the Badau pineapple cultivation program in Badau Village, Belitung Regency. Where PT Timah Tbk collaborates with the Aik Jelutung Farmers Group to cultivate pineapples on ex-mining land.(*)