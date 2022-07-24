Log in
    TINS   ID1000111800

PT TIMAH TBK

(TINS)
End-of-day quote INDONESIA STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2022-07-21
1430.00 IDR   +3.62%
PT Timah Tbk : Hands Over Facilities and Infrastructure

07/24/2022 | 10:14pm EDT
PT Timah Tbk Hands Over Facilities and Infrastructure to Nurussalam Mukalimus Mosque
  • 23 July 2022
SAWANG -- To support religious activities at the Nurussalam Mukalimus Mosque, Sawang Village, Kundur Barat District, Karimun Regency, PT Timah handed over facilities and infrastructure in the form of a sound system to this mosque, Friday (22/7/2022).

The administrator of the Nurussalam Mukalimus Mosque, Sawang Village, M.Isa, revealed that the sound system owned by their mosque was no longer feasible. So it needs to be replaced in order to facilitate religious activities carried out in the mosque.

"The existing sound system is no longer suitable for use, because it has been around for a long time," he said.

He is grateful that PT Timah Tbk can help them have a new sound system. This facility will make it easier for mosque administrators.

"Thank you to PT Timah Tbk for the assistance that has been given to us as administrators and the community in Sawang Village, and this really helps us," he said.

He said PT Timah Tbk often helps the community. So that its presence is felt by the community.

"We always feel the presence of PT Timah Tbk in the midst of the community. When we need help, PT Timah is always there for the community," he said.

Similarly, the Head of Kundur Barat Sub-district Haidir appreciated PT Timah Tbk's attention to the community.

"I convey great appreciation to PT Timah Tbk. I never get bored and tired of always paying attention to the people in Kundur Barat, the company's contribution to the community is very much felt," he said.

"Hopefully the company's role and contribution can continue for the development and progress of the community in Kundur Barat District. Thank you PT Timah Tbk, hopefully PT Timah Tbk will continue to grow," he said.

PT Timah (Persero) Tbk published this content on 23 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2022 02:13:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 17 243 B 1,15 B 1,15 B
Net income 2022 1 999 B 0,13 B 0,13 B
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 5,33x
Yield 2022 2,45%
Capitalization 10 650 B 712 M 712 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,62x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,64x
Nbr of Employees 4 567
Free-Float 35,0%
PT TIMAH Tbk Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends PT TIMAH TBK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 1 430,00 IDR
Average target price 2 148,33 IDR
Spread / Average Target 50,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mochtar Riza Pahlevi Tabrani President Director
M. Subuh Wibisono Finance Director
M. Alfan Baharudin President Commissioner
Budhi Darmawan Head-Information Technology
Agung Pratama Director-Operations & Production
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PT TIMAH TBK-1.72%712
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY MINING AND METALLURGICAL COMPANY NORILSK NICKEL-26.76%43 752
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC.-30.72%39 257
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION-20.21%37 162
ZHEJIANG HUAYOU COBALT CO., LTD4.71%20 893
CHINA MOLYBDENUM CO., LTD.-5.35%16 289